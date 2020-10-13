Cincinnati Based Gym Is First in The Nation to Use New Medical Grade Technology to Kill Viruses and Bacteria

CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new gym based out of Cincinnati, OH is boosting client confidence for a return to the gym by utilizing a new medical grade UVGI technology that meets the CDC standard for killing viruses. Tyler and Michelle Menke are a husband/wife duo that had a dream of opening a fitness business. After years of research and analysis of other fitness franchises, last December they decided to take the leap and began making plans for the development of a gym concept that would incorporate their love of strength training and yoga.

Then COVID hit…

MyFitness Suites The Air Rover Spec Sheet

After lots of sleepless nights, the Menke's came to a decision to keep pursuing their dream. Tyler, who quit his high paying medical device job to dedicate time to the gym, began making calls to old vendor contacts and found a left over UVGI system from the pop-up hospitals. He was able to make the first commercial gym purchase of the Air Rover APS UVGI system in the nation. Air Rover has been developing products for hospitals, NASA, and the US Military for years. The APS system will kill 99.9999% of airborne viruses and bacteria and is the only of its kind to meet the CDC required 10 air exchanges per hour.

"MyFitness Suites is the very first gym to have our APS2000 installed. This is a medical-grade piece of equipment that is being used primarily in healthcare suites. The fact that MyFitness Suites has invested in such a robust air decontamination system just shows how committed they are to creating the safest exercise environment possible. Besides investing in this technology, Tyler Menke has reimagined the entire gym experience. Air Rover is excited to play a vital role in assuring the health and safety of MyFitness Suites' staff and members." David Manuele – Air Rover Inc.

About MyFitness Suites

A state-of-the-art gym for fitness lovers with a passion for variety. MyFitness Suites is a fitness facility that provides a mix of instructor-led classes for improved strength, endurance, flexibility, and wellness. Mix and match weight training, boot camp, hot yoga, HIIT, hot barre, pilates, functional fitness, and more. For more information visit https://www.myfitnesssuites.com/ or email them directly at [email protected].

Media Contact

Tyler Menke-Owner

Cell: 513.900.7299

[email protected]

SOURCE MyFitness Suites

Related Links

https://www.myfitnesssuites.com

