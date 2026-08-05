Cincinnati Children's names Carrie Romano as chief nurse executive

Key Takeaways

Carrie Romano, a Cincinnati Children's nurse leader with more than 36 years of experience, will become chief nurse executive Sept. 6.

The organization is renaming its top nursing position from chief nursing officer to chief nurse executive, underscoring nursing's growing role in enterprise strategy, innovation, workforce development and the future of care.

Romano succeeds Barb Tofani, whose tenure helped advance nursing excellence, quality outcomes and exceptional care for children and families.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a national search, Cincinnati Children's has appointed longtime nursing leader Carrie Romano, DNP, RN, as its next chief nurse executive.

Romano, who will assume the role Sept. 6, brings more than 36 years of nursing leadership to one of the nation's premier pediatric nursing programs. She succeeds Barb Tofani, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Patient Services, who will retire Nov. 2.

"Nursing and allied health are central to who we are as a health system and to the care we provide every day." Post this Carrie Romano, a Cincinnati Children’s nurse leader with more than 36 years of experience, will become chief nurse executive on Sept. 6, 2026.

In addition to the transition, the appointment marks a change in the title of the health system's senior nursing leader. The role previously known as chief nursing officer will become chief nurse executive, reflecting the expanded enterprise leadership responsibilities of the position and the vital role nursing plays in shaping organizational strategy, driving innovation and advancing the future of care.

Romano began at Cincinnati Children's as a staff nurse in 1989 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president of Patient Services, where she provides executive leadership for Ambulatory Services, Care Management and Home Care Services. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives to strengthen quality and safety, expand access to care, advance digital health and telehealth, develop high-performing teams and future leaders, and guide strategic growth across multiple sites of care.

"Carrie is an exceptional leader whose vision, experience and unwavering commitment to children and families make her the ideal person to lead our workforce into the future," said Steve Davis, MD, president and chief executive officer of Cincinnati Children's. "She has consistently demonstrated a passion for developing people, advancing innovation and delivering outstanding care. As we continue deepening our commitment to nursing and allied health excellence, I am confident she will further elevate the impact of these essential teams as we work together to improve child health."

Romano earned a doctor of nursing in population health leadership and a master's degree in nursing from Xavier University, a bachelor's in nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a diploma in nursing from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing.

"I am honored to serve as Cincinnati Children's next chief nurse executive," Romano said. "Nursing and allied health are central to who we are as a health system and to the care we provide every day. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across Cincinnati Children's to support our teams, strengthen care delivery and help shape the future of child health."

Cincinnati Children's also celebrates the extraordinary contributions of Tofani, whose leadership helped elevate nursing excellence and earned national recognition, including four consecutive Magnet® designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Her retirement marks a distinguished career dedicated to advancing exceptional nursing practice, quality outcomes and care for children and families.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's is ranked among the best pediatric health systems in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, including No. 1 in three specialties: Cancer care, Gastroenterology & GI surgery, and Diabetes & Endocrinology. Established in 1883, the academic health system leads the way in healthcare education and pediatric research, where discoveries become innovative treatments and cures that change the outcome for children. All of this is backed by an extraordinary culture that includes over 19,600 team members; Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in Ohio and No. 5 in the nation on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. More information: www.Cincinnatichildrens.org

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center