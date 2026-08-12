New Cross-Screen Advertising Offering Brings Increased Revenue Opportunities and Better Streaming Experiences for Viewers by Unlocking New Audio Ad Formats in CTV

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, today announced the launch of VAUDIO™. A new proprietary ad tech offering now available through Cineverse's ad solutions group, VAUDIO™ takes an advertiser's existing podcast, radio or streaming-audio commercial, adds the visuals required for television, and can activate the campaign across connected TV (CTV) inventory without requiring a traditional video shoot.

Cineverse Launches VAUDIO™ to Help Brands Expand Audio Campaigns to CTV

"VAUDIO™ brings immediate opportunities to brands looking for an easy way to get more out of their campaigns using CTV, and for our supply-side partners, including media owners, platforms and OEMs, who can now unlock new ad formats and creative that support a better viewer experience, increase ad inventory fill, and drive new revenue," said Cineverse President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka. "The economics matter here too. At steady state, we believe VAUDIO™ can contribute up to $12 million in annual revenue at a 15 to 20 percent contribution margin, and we are targeting that run rate by the end of our fiscal year. Because VAUDIO™ is built on IndiCue's existing ad infrastructure and is developed and marketed by the same team, it required minimal incremental investment, and that contribution flows through to the bottom line."

Spearheaded by the executives that joined Cineverse with the acquisition of IndiCue, and built by the company's industry-leading Matchpoint® team, VAUDIO™ was created to help advertisers reach new audiences in a high-impact, lean-back environment without requiring traditional video production. VAUDIO™ transforms existing podcast ads, streaming audio creative, or host-read campaigns into visually-compelling CTV placements that drive awareness and recall. VAUDIO™ is a distinct offering within the IndiCue product family, developed and brought to market by the same team on IndiCue's existing CTV ad infrastructure, consistent with Cineverse's strategy of concentrating investment in a small number of deep product platforms rather than standalone applications.

For advertisers, VAUDIO™ lets them take existing audio and pair it with lightweight visual formats designed for the living room screen, expanding their reach on CTV and streaming in a direct, targeted, addressable way. Advertising partners at launch include A24, Aura Entertainment, NEON, Signature Entertainment, and Well Go USA.

Three example VAUDIO™ ads can be viewed at www.cineverse.com/VAUDIO™:

VAUDIO™ Host - approved host-read audio + authorized talent imagery

- approved host-read audio + authorized talent imagery VAUDIO™ Brand - approved audio + brand/product assets

- approved audio + brand/product assets VAUDIO™ Loop - approved audio + moving visual execution

"CTV inventory is too often underused or wasted, leading to poor viewer experiences, money left on the table for platforms, and missed opportunities for brands looking to engage with consumers that are increasingly tuning in to ad-supported streaming programming," said Cineverse EVP of Revenue Nicholas Frazee. "With VAUDIO™, advertisers can easily reach addressable audiences by leveraging existing assets, extending the ROI of podcast campaigns, and doing so with content that engages audiences rather than putting them to sleep with repetitive jingles and countdowns. Cineverse continues to integrate IndiCue's monetization and engagement offerings into their broader ad solutions ecosystem, and brands and media companies alike stand to quickly benefit."

About IndiCue

IndiCue, a Matchpoint® company, is a next-generation CTV monetization and engagement platform, built for media owners, publishers, and streaming platforms that want full control over their Connected TV advertising. IndiCue combines independent ad serving, advanced monetization, and smart server-side ad insertion (SSAI) into a single, unified solution. Its modular stack – CTV Ad Server, SSP, and DSP – enables deep customization and operational independence. Its mission is to provide publishers with the tools, control, and transparency they need to own their CTV revenue streams end-to-end. By aligning technology, data, and monetization around the publisher, IndiCue helps streaming businesses build sustainable, high-performing CTV strategies for the long term. For more information, visit indicue.com.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 66,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

[email protected]

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "might," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including statements regarding expected revenue contribution, margins, and growth of VAUDIO™) are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially, and Cineverse undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.