CIOs Struggle to Prove Technology Value When IT Financial Reporting Focuses on Costs Over Outcomes, Says Info-Tech Research Group

IT leaders face rising expectations to prove that technology investments are delivering measurable returns. However, traditional IT financial management (ITFM) reporting often focuses solely on costs rather than meaningful business outcomes, according to Info-Tech Research Group. To help organizations address this challenge, the firm has released its recent blueprint, Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting. The resource provides IT leaders with a practical, data-driven framework to connect technology spending to enterprise value and communicate it effectively to key C-suite executives.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As technology investments face increased scrutiny, many organizations still rely on IT financial reporting models that emphasize spending without clearly demonstrating outcomes, according to newly published findings from Info-Tech Research Group. The global IT research and advisory firm says this disconnect often reinforces the perception that IT is an operational expense rather than a strategic value creator. To address this challenge, Info-Tech has recently published its Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting blueprint, which provides a practical framework for IT financial management (ITFM) reporting that links costs, benefits, outcomes, and value in an executive-ready format tailored to CFO, CxO, and CEO audiences.

Info-Tech Research Group's Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting blueprint provides IT leaders with a practical, data-driven framework to connect technology spending to enterprise value and communicate it effectively to key C-suite executives. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The framework's three-phase methodology is designed to translate technology costs into business-relevant insights that executives can use to evaluate performance, make investment decisions, and assess organizational impact. Organizations can use the framework to improve technology investment governance, strengthen executive trust, and demonstrate measurable returns through role-specific financial reporting.

"Technology leaders can't demonstrate value if every stakeholder is working from a different version of the story," says Steven Nguyen, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations need a unified reporting framework that connects technology investments to business outcomes and provides executives with the evidence required to make confident investment decisions."

Three Key Principles of ITFM Reporting

Info-Tech's Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting blueprint identifies three key principles for effective ITFM reporting:

Unify the story. A single reporting framework aligns definitions, data sources, and narratives across CFO, CxO, and CEO stakeholders, creating a consistent view of IT performance and value. Translate spend into value. Most spend data is organized for accounting, not decision-making. Standardized taxonomy and value metrics help organizations connect costs to services, projects, outcomes, and value levers while creating feedback loops that improve IT credibility over time. Report for executive decisions. A repeatable, role-specific reporting method should enable the CFO, CxO, and CEO to evaluate performance, understand trade-offs, and make informed decisions about investments.

The framework, designed for organizations of all sizes and financial data maturity levels, enables leaders to move conversations beyond cost management and toward measurable business value.

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Methodology to Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting

The Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting blueprint outlines the following three systematic phases:

Gather IT spend and staffing data – Define the reporting framework and service levels, then collect and consolidate technology spend and staffing information. Categorize data using a meaningful taxonomy – Extract and map spend data to an ITFM taxonomy that supports stakeholder-specific reporting. Analyze, interpret, and build reporting packages – Evaluate trends and variances, then develop reporting packages tailored to CFO, CxO, and CEO audiences.

The firm's blueprint is supported by a comprehensive suite of practical tools to help CIOs implement the reporting framework, including:

an ITFM taxonomy mapping and spend reporting workbook

a CFO budget variance analysis workbook

a CxO key project benefits realization report workbook

a CEO IT Value Contribution Scorecard Tool

presentation-ready reporting packages for the CFO, CxO, and CEO

By applying a standardized ITFM taxonomy, developing stakeholder-focused KPIs, and producing executive-ready reports, organizations can establish greater confidence in technology investment governance while improving transparency and accountability.

For timely and exclusive commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Steven Nguyen, and access to the complete Demonstrate IT Value Through ITFM Reporting blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group