CIRCA Scientific Appoints Jack Darby as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Commercial Expansion of Cardiovascular Access Portfolio

Veteran cardiovascular medical device executive to lead Company's next phase of growth as CIRCA builds a differentiated cardiovascular access portfolio; Lee Geist transitions to Chief Operating Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRCA Scientific, Inc., a cardiovascular medical device company developing the next generation of access technologies for electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, today announced the appointment of Jack Darby as Chief Executive Officer. Darby succeeds Lee Geist, who will transition to Chief Operating Officer while continuing to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Darby joins CIRCA as the Company enters an important new phase of commercial growth following recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearances of the CrossWise™ RF Transseptal Access System and the PeriCross™ Epicardial Access Kit. Together with CIRCA's established leadership in esophageal temperature monitoring, these technologies form the foundation of a differentiated cardiovascular access portfolio spanning transseptal access, epicardial access, and esophageal protection—three critical components of complex electrophysiology and structural heart procedures.

With multiple commercial-stage technologies now available, CIRCA is well positioned to expand physician adoption of its current portfolio while advancing additional innovations that simplify cardiovascular access and improve procedural performance. The appointment of Darby reflects the Company's commitment to accelerating commercial execution and creating long-term value for physicians, patients, employees, and shareholders.

Darby brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the global cardiovascular medical device industry, with a proven track record of commercializing innovative technologies, building high-performing organizations, expanding physician adoption, and driving strategic growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Medtronic's Cardiovascular Commercial Office and previously as President and Chief Executive Officer of Svelte Medical Systems. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions with Medrad Interventional, AGA Medical, and Cordis. Darby is a former Captain in the United States Marine Corps and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan.

"CIRCA has assembled a unique portfolio addressing several of the most important access challenges in electrophysiology and structural heart intervention," said Darby. "The Company's physician-driven innovation, combined with multiple differentiated technologies now in market, creates an exciting platform for future growth. Our opportunity is to transform these innovations into solutions that physicians rely on every day while continuing to enhance our portfolio through disciplined execution, close collaboration with clinical leaders, and a relentless focus on improving patient care. I am honored to join the talented CIRCA team and look forward to leading the Company's next chapter."

"Jack is the right leader to guide CIRCA through its next stage of growth," said Doug Wall, Chairman of the Board. "His combination of commercial leadership, operational expertise, and deep cardiovascular experience makes him uniquely qualified to accelerate physician adoption of our technologies, expand our market presence, and build upon the strong foundation the Company has established. As CIRCA expands its cardiovascular access portfolio, Jack's experience scaling organizations and creating shareholder value will be instrumental to our continued success."

"Jack brings the strategic vision and commercial expertise needed to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead," said Vafa Jamali, independent member of the Board of Directors. "We are confident he will build on CIRCA's momentum and further strengthen the Company's position as an innovator in cardiovascular intervention."

Geist will transition to Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee key operational initiatives and support the continued execution of CIRCA's growth strategy while remaining a member of the Company's Board of Directors. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Geist helped establish CIRCA as a recognized innovator in esophageal temperature monitoring while guiding the successful development and FDA clearance of both the CrossWise™ RF Transseptal Access System and the PeriCross™ Epicardial Access Kit.

"It has been a privilege to lead CIRCA through this important period of innovation and product development," said Geist. "The Company has never been better positioned for the future, and I am excited to work alongside Jack as we accelerate commercialization, continue advancing our pipeline, and build upon the strong foundation our team has created."

About CIRCA Scientific

CIRCA Scientific is a cardiovascular medical device company developing innovative technologies that improve access, procedural safety, and physician performance during electrophysiology and structural heart interventions. Through close collaboration with physicians and its CardioCentric™ philosophy, the Company is building a differentiated portfolio of cardiovascular access solutions designed to simplify complex cardiac procedures, improve patient outcomes, and advance the standard of care. Visit www.circascientific.com

SOURCE CIRCA Scientific, Inc.