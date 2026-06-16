CIRCE ENERGY ADVANCES SCALABLE BEHIND-THE-METER AI INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM WITH 2 GW OF GENERATION CAPACITY

Platform Designed to Deliver Accelerated Time-to-Power, Predictable Power Economics, and Reduced Grid Dependence for AI and High-Performance Computing Campuses

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circe Energy today announced a major milestone in the development of its scalable behind-the-meter (BTM) infrastructure platform for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and mission-critical digital infrastructure. Through its strategic collaboration with Cummins Inc., Circe has ordered approximately 2 gigawatts of natural gas generation capacity scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2030, supporting the phased development of its West Texas AI Infrastructure Campus and future deployments across North America.

Circe Energy's West Texas AI Infrastructure Campus combines dedicated power generation, advanced microgrid architecture, and HPC-ready facilities designed to support gigawatt-scale AI deployment.

The targeted generation capacity supports Circe's flagship West Texas AI Infrastructure Campus, a 1,950-acre development platform located in the Permian Basin and designed to support gigawatt-scale deployment of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. The campus combines large-scale site control, access to abundant and competitively priced natural gas resources, advanced microgrid architecture, and HPC-ready powered shell facilities into a single integrated development platform. Located in the Permian Basin, the campus benefits from proximity to one of North America's most significant energy-producing regions, supporting long-term scalability and power cost competitiveness.

As AI workloads continue to accelerate, access to available power has become the primary constraint on new data center development. Utility interconnection delays, supply chain shortages, transmission congestion, escalating grid upgrade costs, and uncertainty around energization schedules are increasingly forcing developers and hyperscalers to reconsider traditional grid-dependent approaches.

"AI infrastructure is fundamentally a power challenge," said Dagan Baroco, Chief Commercial Officer of Circe Energy. "The market is rapidly realizing that securing land is not enough, and securing a utility queue position is not enough. What matters is the ability to energize capacity when customers need it. Our platform was designed specifically to solve that problem."

The platform provides long-term power pricing stability through dedicated behind-the-meter natural gas generation, advanced microgrid architecture, long-term transportation and fuel supply arrangements, and power purchase agreements structured around predictable operating costs. By leveraging abundant and competitively priced Permian Basin natural gas resources, customers gain visibility into long-term energy economics while reducing exposure to volatile regional power markets.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for solutions that prioritize speed, reliability, and certainty," added Baroco. "The economics of waiting years for utility power, relying on expensive bridging solutions, or assuming escalating grid upgrade costs are becoming increasingly difficult to justify. "Behind-the-meter power allows investment to be directed into the data center itself while reducing exposure to the cost, complexity, and uncertainty associated with traditional utility interconnections and grid expansion."

By providing dedicated generation resources that operate independently of local utility capacity constraints, Circe's model helps reduce pressure on existing power grids while supporting regional economic growth through construction activity, long-term operations employment, and increased utilization of domestic energy resources.

Circe has completed significant development milestones across site control, permitting, engineering, fuel supply, generation procurement, and power infrastructure planning, supporting phased energization beginning in 2027 and long-term gigawatt-scale expansion of its West Texas AI Infrastructure Campus.

About Circe Energy

Circe Energy develops scalable behind-the-meter power and powered shell infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and mission-critical applications. By integrating secured generation supply, natural gas fuel, advanced microgrid architecture, land, and HPC-optimized building design, Circe delivers predictable energization pathways that reduce grid risk and accelerate deployment timelines for next-generation digital infrastructure.

Website: www.circe.energy

SOURCE Circe Energy