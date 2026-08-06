/C O R R E C T I O N -- Circet Americas/

In the news release, Circet Americas Acquires Sunrise Telecom to Strengthen its OSP Capabilities and Expand its Geographic Reach, issued Aug. 6, 2026 by Circet Americas over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the quote from Trevor Putrah has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Circet Americas Acquires Sunrise Telecom to Strengthen its OSP Capabilities and Expand its Geographic Reach

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet Americas, one of North America's premier providers of communications infrastructure services, today announced the acquisition of Sunrise Telecom, a leading provider of outside plant ('OSP') construction and network services supporting major broadband and communications providers across the United States.

Sunrise

Sunrise Telecom has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality OSP construction, maintenance, and network deployment services. The company's long-standing customer relationships, skilled workforce, and commitment to operational excellence have made it a trusted partner in broadband expansion and network modernization initiatives across its markets.

The acquisition further strengthens Circet Americas' OSP capabilities and expands its geographic reach, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive end-to-end network infrastructure solutions to customers across key U.S. markets. The transaction also advances Circet Americas' strategy of building a scaled national platform capable of supporting the growing broadband, fiber, wireless, and digital infrastructure requirements of its customers.

Adam Baumgartner, CEO of Sunrise Telecom, commented: "Joining Circet Americas is an exciting opportunity for Sunrise Telecom. Circet's scale, financial strength, and national platform will create new opportunities for our employees while enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers. Most importantly, we share a common commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service. We look forward to building on our success together as part of the Circet organization".

Trevor Putrah, CEO of Circet Americas, commented: "Following the transformational acquisitions of Blue Streak, CCU, and SourceOne, the addition of Sunrise Telecom marks another significant step in our strategy to build the premier national OSP platform in the United States. Sunrise has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to leading broadband communications providers, and its values and culture align closely with our own. Together, we will be even better positioned to support our customers as they invest in next-generation broadband and digital infrastructure. We are proud to welcome the Sunrise Telecom team to Circet and look forward to building on our shared success in the years ahead".

ABOUT SUNRISE TELECOM

Sunrise Telecom is a provider of outside plant construction, maintenance, and network infrastructure services for telecommunications operators and broadband providers throughout the United States. The company is recognized for its strong customer relationships, high-quality execution, and unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.sunrisetele.com

ABOUT CIRCET AMERICAS

Circet Americas, the U.S. holding company for Circet, is one of North America's leading providers of communications infrastructure services. The company partners with customers that build, own, and operate fiber, wireless, data center, cloud, and other mission-critical digital infrastructure networks. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Circet Americas has built a comprehensive national platform delivering engineering, design, construction, installation, integration, and maintenance services. Its portfolio of operating companies includes Circet USA, Blue Streak, Sunrise Telecom, CCU, CACI, and SourceOne. With more than 3,000 professionals nationwide, Circet Americas provides end-to-end solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, cloud and hyperscale providers, utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other critical infrastructure owners across the United States.

To learn more, visit https://www.circetusa.com/about

ABOUT THE CIRCET GROUP

Circet is a global specialist in infrastructure services, operating in a dynamic sector driven by growing connectivity needs and the energy transition. As the European market leader and a major global player, Circet is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications service providers, public authorities, utilities, and infrastructure owners. The Group is also operating in energy infrastructure, including power distribution and transmission networks, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart grids, and photovoltaic installations. Circet is present in 12 countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In 2025, the Group reported global pro forma revenue exceeding €4.9 billion and employs 18,000 people worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.circet.com

SOURCE Circet Americas