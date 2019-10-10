Cirtronics Engages Next Generation Workforce During Manufacturing Day 2019

MILFORD, N.H., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics, an experienced, quality-sensitive contract manufacturer located in the Greater Boston Area, hosted a Manufacturing Day event on October 4th. The event introduced Milford High School Students to modern manufacturing, and aimed to encourage their interest in exploring the possibility of future careers in various roles that support manufacturing.

The students enjoyed a full facility tour that included several of the robots that Cirtronics manufactures in various stages of assembly. A student, Nick Sloan, from Milford High School remarked, "I enjoyed meeting the employees...it was a pleasure to learn from them."

The event included an interactive demonstration by Mechanical Mayhem (First Robotics Team #1519, which Cirtronics sponsors), of their competitive robotic design, "Tigger". Students drove the remote-controlled robot, and enjoyed lively conversation and peer-to-peer interaction.

"Manufacturing day allows us to open our doors to students and excite the next generation workforce in considering manufacturing career opportunities in the future," said Dave Patterson, President and CEO of Cirtronics.

Jim McCall, Cirtronics' Director of Manufacturing remarked, "By sharing real-world applications of technology and insight into manufacturing, we're supporting STEM education. This event shows students the human component of manufacturing and how each team member takes ownership in serving our customers."

