Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q4 Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

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Cisco Systems, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 16:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, Aug 12, 2026, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ending Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2026. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.

Date: 
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2026

Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: 
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

To Listen via the Internet: 
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

The conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube, LinkedIn, & X.

Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q4 FY2026 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on Aug 12, 2026, through 10:00 PM (PT) Aug 18, 2026. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-839-2232 (International callers: 203-369-3662). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri 

Britt Stagnaro

Cisco

Cisco

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

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