New brand debuts at SUPERZOO 2026 with nationwide retail availability to follow, protein forward recipes, proprietary air-drying technology and a commitment to real ingredients, transparency and value

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Pet today announced the launch of Unconditional, a premium dog food brand redefining everyday nutrition through innovative 100% air-dried and air-dried blend recipes made with real ingredients. Making its official debut at SUPERZOO 2026 and launching at leading pet retailers nationwide, the brand is built on the belief that dogs deserve nutrition that reflects the unconditional love they give us. Unconditional combines the nutritional integrity of minimally processed food with the convenience modern pet parents need, delivering premium nutrition without the price tag.

CITIZENS PET LAUNCHES UNCONDITIONAL, A PREMIUM AIR-DRIED DOG FOOD BRAND MAKING NUTRITION MORE ACCESSIBLE

As pet parents continue to prioritize healthier diets for their dogs, formats like air-dried and freeze-dried foods have become one of the fastest growing areas in the pet food category. Many are moving away from heavily processed kibble, and others are looking for an alternative to the hassle of frozen or raw diets. Unconditional was created to meet this demand by offering protein-forward recipes made with real meat as the first ingredient, no artificial preservatives, fillers or byproducts plus grain-free formulas.

Unconditional's proprietary air-drying process gently removes moisture while helping preserve nutrients and flavor. The result is minimally processed nutrition that delivers the benefits of fresh food without the challenges of refrigeration, thawing or frozen shipping. With a shelf life of 18 to 24 months, Unconditional provides pet parents with a convenient, shelf-stable solution that never compromises on quality.

"At Unconditional, we believe better nutrition shouldn't be reserved for a select few," said Avrum Elmakis, Owner & CEO of Citizens Pet, founder of Unconditional, and a twenty-year pet industry entrepreneur who launched one of the first online dog treat retailers in 2007. "By owning our manufacturing process from start to finish, we're able to deliver premium quality nutrition at a more accessible price, making it easier for families to feed their dogs the way they deserve. Their love for them is unconditional, and now, so is their food."

Unconditional's 100% air-dried formula is manufactured in Citizens Pet's California facility, giving the company complete control over every step of the process, from ingredient sourcing and air-drying to packaging and quality assurance. Backed by more than 25 years of expertise, every recipe starts with real meat as the first ingredient, plus is made in the USA using carefully sourced ingredients from trusted suppliers around the world. Without artificial preservatives, fillers, byproducts or rendered meals, the portfolio includes complete air-dried diets, protein-packed kibble blends and functional meal toppers.

Built on four core principles - real food, high-protein nutrition, nothing artificial and uncompromising convenience - Unconditional reflects Citizens Pet's belief that dogs deserve food made with the same care, quality and transparency their families expect from their own meals.

Unconditional will be available beginning September, both online at unconditionalpetfood.com and at pet retailers nationwide, including PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and independent pet retailers, bringing premium air-dried nutrition to consumers through an immediate retail launch.

About Unconditional

Unconditional is a California-based premium dog food brand delivering protein-forward nutrition through air-dried and air-dried-inclusion formats. Real food, honestly priced.

Every bag is made in the company's own Fresno, California factory, where the team has spent over two decades perfecting the art of air-drying: a slow, low-heat process, done largely by hand, that locks in nutrients and flavor. The Unconditional portfolio spans 100% air-dried complete diets, grain-free blends pairing high-protein kibble with air-dried inclusions, and functional toppers; all protein-packed, with no artificial ingredients, fillers, or byproducts.

Founded on the belief that dogs love without conditions, Unconditional owns its factory and sells through the pet specialty retailers that know dogs best, making air-dried nutrition roughly 40% more affordable than other brands. Find it at PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, independent pet retailers nationwide, and unconditionalpetfood.com.

About Citizens Pet

Citizens Pet is a California-based producer of premium pet foods and treats, and the parent company of Unconditional, Plato, and Furry Republic brands. Guided by the belief that pets deserve better, Citizens Pet is anchored by its own factory in Fresno, California, and an air-drying craft refined there over more than two decades. Owning the factory gives the company direct oversight of sourcing and production, backed by rigorous food safety and quality standards. Learn more at citizenspet.com

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SOURCE Citizens Pet