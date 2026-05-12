City Apartment Locators Expands to Charlotte, Bringing Expert Apartment Guidance to Renters

Building on nearly 12,000 renters served in Nashville, expert-led apartment-finding service helps Charlotte residents find the right home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, City Apartment Locators™ (CAL), the free, expert-led apartment-finding service that connects renters with the properties and neighborhoods that feel like home, is announcing its launch in Charlotte, North Carolina. The expansion builds on a decade of success supporting Nashville renters through Nashville Apartment Locators® (NAL), where the company has guided nearly 12,000 renters across 100+ neighborhoods.

In the past four years alone, the Nashville team of licensed local agents has grown 137%, helping drive an 86% increase in renters served and a 67% increase in properties supported. Moreover, NAL has seen a boost in business - including 42% year-over-year growth. These metrics underscore the scalability and demand for City Apartment Locators' approach, which combines real-time market insights with personalized guidance from local experts.

"Over the past ten years, we've helped thousands of Nashville renters navigate a competitive housing market," said Rachel Attarian, Managing Broker and EVP of Nashville Apartment Locators®. "Our growth reflects the demand for guidance from licensed brokers who know their communities. Charlotte is experiencing similar dynamics, and we're excited to bring the same expertise to help renters there find the right home."

Charlotte's rental market is expanding rapidly. On average, 157 people move to the Charlotte Region every day, according to data from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Corporate relocations and expansions, including SoFi Technologies and Maersk, are driving additional demand for apartments. With its expansion to Charlotte, City Apartment Locators is offering renters real-time guidance on pricing, availability, and neighborhood fit, supported by licensed local agents who help navigate the city from first search to move-in.

"Our move into Charlotte is strategic," said Sarah Hart, Managing Broker of City Apartment Locators™. "The Nashville model proved that combining licensed local experts with personalized guidance helps renters move quickly and confidently. Charlotte's growing population and competitive rental market make it a natural next step in our national growth."

"Renters today have access to online property information, but many still need local guidance to understand neighborhoods and make confident decisions," added Sunny Gosain, President and Board Member of City Apartment Locators™. "Our track record in Nashville shows that pairing technology with local insight benefits renters and the communities they move into. Charlotte is the next chapter in delivering that value."

The Charlotte launch continues City Apartment Locators'™ strategy of expanding into high-demand U.S. rental markets while maintaining deep local expertise in every community it serves. With this expansion, Nashville Apartment Locators® updated its branding to reflect the company's new direction.

For more information, visit cityapartmentlocators.com.

About City Apartment Locators™

City Apartment Locators™ is the free, expert-led apartment-finding service that connects renters with the properties and neighborhoods that feel like home. Combining real-time pricing and availability with licensed, local agents who actually know the city and have verified community relationships, City Apartment Locators delivers curated matches and personal guidance from first search to move-in. With a focus on supporting local businesses and neighborhoods, City Apartment Locators makes renting simpler, smarter, and more connected to help renters find the home and community they'll love. City Apartment Locators supports Nashville, TN through Nashville Apartment Locators®, along with Charlotte, NC. It is expanding to serve more communities across the country.

City Apartment Locators™ and Nashville Apartment Locators® are trademarks of Nashville Apartment Locators, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE City Apartment Locators