CITY Furniture Officially Becomes CITY HOME, Florida's First Stop for All Things Home Post this

The expanded concept brings more categories under one roof, including appliances, closets, home electronics, bath, fitness, kitchens, and a full connected home assortment. Customers can also access an expanded suite of services, including interior design, custom cabinetry and storage solutions, connected home installation, and dedicated trade services for builders and designers. Together, CITY HOME gives customers one destination to shop, plan, and build a complete home.

At the heart of CITY HOME remains the foundation customers have trusted for more than 50 years: furniture, mattresses, and home décor. The expanded categories build on that legacy, adding everything else a home needs alongside what CITY has always done best.

The launch reflects a broader shift in home retail toward more integrated, end-to-end solutions that simplify the customer experience. Today, homeowners are often required to piece together their spaces across multiple retailers, vendors, delivery timelines, and service providers. According to a 2024 Furniture Shopping Trends study, shoppers browse an average of three websites and visit three stores in person before making a purchase. By bringing more categories, services, and delivery coordination into one place, CITY HOME is designed to take more of that burden off the customer and create a more seamless path to a complete home.

The CITY HOME name and expanded concept debut at the company's Plant City and Clearwater showrooms, with a full rollout to additional Florida locations throughout 2026 and into 2027. Beginning immediately, customers will start to see the new CITY HOME logo icon across the brand, along with bold bright red trucks on the road that bring the new identity to life.

"CITY HOME is more than a new name. It's a new way to shop for home in Florida," said Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY HOME. "Our customers are looking for more than furniture. They want an easier, more inspiring way to create a home. That's why we've brought together more of the categories and services customers need, from the kitchen to the closet to the living room, under one roof. CITY HOME is your first stop for all things home, helping people create spaces that are beautiful, functional, and made for real life."

Known for its immersive showroom experience, CITY Home offers thoughtfully designed spaces where customers can explore full room settings and work directly with design experts. Hospitality touches, including fresh-baked cookies and a wine bar, set the tone for a place to linger, explore, and leave inspired.

Built on more than 50 years of quality, value, and trusted service, as well as a long-standing commitment to the communities it calls home through its 5% Giving Pledge and 2040 Green Promise, CITY HOME marks the next chapter of a brand that has served Florida families for generations. The name is new. The commitment remains the same.

CITY HOME — Your First Stop for All Things Home.

About CITY HOME

CITY HOME is a leading home furnishings and lifestyle retailer dedicated to helping customers create spaces where life happens. Formerly known as CITY Furniture, the company has served its communities for more than 50 years with a focus on quality, value, and customer experience. CITY HOME operates more than 25 showrooms across Florida, as well as 14 Ashley locations as the brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. The company is known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact, demonstrated through its 5% Giving Pledge and 2040 Green Promise.

For more information, visit www.cityhome.com

Images and B-Roll

Courtesy of CITY HOME

SOURCE City Furniture, Inc.