CityWalk e-Bike Inc. is Officially a Publicly Traded Company on the OTC Markets Platform with Plans for Commencing PCAOB Audit as Part of Nasdaq Uplisting Requirements

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CityWalk e-Bike Inc. (OTCID: CWLK) announced that the Company is now officially publicly traded on the OTC Markets platform under the trading symbol OTCID:CWLK. The Company is focused on the advancement of electric and hydrogen-powered e-Bike technologies with strategic expansion initiatives centered in China and international urban mobility markets.

Management confirmed that the Company intends to commence a PCAOB audit process as part of its long-term strategy to pursue an uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market, subject to satisfying all applicable listing requirements, regulatory approvals, corporate governance standards, and financial thresholds.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. continues to evaluate opportunities related to hydrogen-powered transportation infrastructure, manufacturing partnerships, urban deployment systems, and scalable mobility solutions designed for rapidly evolving metropolitan markets.

Ding Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of CityWalk e-Bike Inc., stated:

"Our Team is prepared and excited to perform the necessary steps to Uplist to the Nasdaq and raise the capital needed to truly achieve our business plans."

The Company believes that transitioning toward hydrogen-powered mobility technologies may create opportunities for improved operational efficiency, extended range capabilities, and faster refueling systems compared to traditional battery-only platforms.

About CityWalk e-Bike Inc.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on electric and hydrogen-powered urban mobility technologies. The Company is pursuing opportunities in e-Bike manufacturing, rental systems, infrastructure development, and sustainable transportation solutions targeting large-scale urban markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans related to PCAOB audits, Nasdaq uplisting, hydrogen-powered mobility technologies, financing initiatives, market expansion, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic growth objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect future results include regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing availability, technological development, competition, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE CityWalk e-Bike Inc.