Civitas Closes $44 Million Senior Loan for Phase I of a Master-Planned Community in Colorado's Aspen Region

DALLAS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group announced the closing of a $44 million senior loan to finance "phase one" land and infrastructure development of Harvest Village, a new master-planned community in Colorado's Aspen region.

Located in Garfield County within the broader Aspen region of Colorado, the project qualifies as a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 Program. Rural TEA designation enables EB-5 investors to participate at the reduced $800,000 investment level (versus $1.05 million), receive priority processing of the I-526E petition, and access the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects, which may allow for faster immigration timelines and avoidance of visa retrogression.

The project is planned to deliver a minimum of 452 housing units designed to address strong regional housing demand. The site also includes a 52-acre conservation easement, helping preserve open space and reinforce long-term land constraints within the market.

"We are proud to bring a third EB-5 project in Colorado's Aspen region to market with Realty Capital Partners, the same developer behind our Civitas Aspen Fund and Civitas Aspen II projects," said Jeff Kiser, Managing Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. Kiser noted that the previous projects were fully capitalized and received Form I-956F approvals from USCIS. "That proven track record and the strength of our longstanding relationship with this repeat developer give investors a level of confidence that is difficult to replicate. Combined with rural priority processing and a market with acute housing demand, we believe Harvest Village is a strong addition to our Aspen-region portfolio, and we have been encouraged by the investor engagement so far."

The senior loan will finance the horizontal infrastructure including a surface water treatment plant, sewer lift station, water storage tanks, river/creek utility crossings, primary streets, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) improvements on Highway 82.

Construction is scheduled to begin Q3 2026.

The Aspen region is a premier mountain market in the United States, projected to need more than 7,500 additional housing units by 2035 – equivalent to approximately 15 new communities the size of Harvest Village.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

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Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP