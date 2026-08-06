Civix Consulting Group Launches Link, a Grants Management Solution Built for HUD Programs

METAIRIE, La., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix Consulting Group (CCG) today announced the launch of Link by CCG, a new grant management platform designed to help public sector agencies manage federal funding more efficiently.

Built on decades of hands-on experience supporting HUD-funded programs, Link connects proven grant management expertise with purpose-built technology—addressing a long-standing gap in the market.

"Traditional grant management systems are often too generic to reflect the realities agencies face," said Ted Guillot, CCG's Chief Operations Officer. "Link changes that by embedding real-world workflows, compliance requirements, and program-specific logic directly into the system."

The platform enables agencies to:

Track funding across programs, projects, and activities

Maintain compliance with federal requirements

Access real-time financial and performance data

Generate reporting aligned with HUD standards

The initial release of Link supports HUD-funded programs, including Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administration, with additional capabilities planned as the platform evolves.

Link represents the next chapter in CCG's long-standing work supporting public-sector agencies, transforming proven grant management practices into a modern technology platform designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and program outcomes.

About CCG: A nationally recognized leader with more than 45 years of experience supporting public sector agencies, CCG has long helped governments navigate complex federal requirements and successfully manage grant-funded programs. Link represents the evolution of that work—bringing proven methodologies and expertise into a purpose-built software platform.

SOURCE Civix Consulting Group