CivStart Launches Clarity, a Free Decision-Intelligence Tool for State and Local Government Leaders

New platform helps government leaders define, align, and act on their toughest challenges in minutes — official launch set for July 21 at BRIDGES: Public-Sector AI Conference in New York

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CivStart today announced the upcoming launch of Clarity, a free decision-intelligence platform built to help state and local government leaders cut through complexity and act with confidence. Clarity will officially launch on July 21 at BRIDGES: Public-Sector AI Conference in New York City, and CivStart is now inviting government leaders to join as pre-launch beta testers ahead of the public release.

CivStart - The Government Intelligence Network

Government leaders today face mounting pressure to do more with fewer resources — modernizing legacy systems, managing workforce shortages, and meeting rising constituent expectations, often without the time or staff to fully define the problem before being asked to solve it. Clarity is designed to close that gap.

Powered by CivStart's proven 4-A Framework and a structured AI built for government needs, Clarity helps government leaders move from a vague or complex challenge to a clear, decision-ready understanding of the problem, how peer governments have approached it, and which partners are already working in the space. The tool is built specifically for the realities of public sector work: no lengthy internal back and forth, no consultant engagement, and no cost to government users.

"Government leaders don't lack good judgment — they lack the time and tools to get to clarity fast enough," said Anthony Jamison, Co-Founder and CEO of CivStart. "Clarity was built by people who have sat on that side of the table, and it's built to work the way government actually operates."

CivStart was founded by Anthony Jamison and Nick Lyell, who previously led CivStart's nonprofit innovation hub together for seven years before launching this new venture to continue that mission in a different form. The Clarity tool already has over 220 government challenges articulated representing more than 80 state and local governments from pre-beta testing with some of the most innovative government leaders across the US.

"We spent years working directly with government leaders and trying to serve them," said Nick Lyell, Co-Founder and COO of CivStart. "Clarity is what we wish had existed the whole time."

Ahead of its official launch, CivStart is inviting a limited group of state and local government leaders to participate in pre-launch beta testing of Clarity. Interested government professionals can email [email protected] to apply.

CivStart will officially unveil Clarity on July 21 at BRIDGES: Public-Sector AI Conference, hosted at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

About CivStart

CivStart builds technology tools that help government leaders move from complexity to clarity. Its flagship product, Clarity, is a free workflow tool that helps state and local government leaders define their challenges, connect with peer governments, and act with confidence. Learn more at civstart.com.

Media Contact

Nick Lyell

COO

[email protected] | 608.234.2166

SOURCE CivStart