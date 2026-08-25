C&K Paving Completes Parking Lot Paving Project for Publix in Central Florida

WINDER, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&K Paving recently completed a full parking lot paving project for a Publix location in Central Florida, delivering a smooth, well-coordinated surface while ensuring safety and accessibility for customers and store operations. The project involved overnight milling and daytime paving to support an efficient workflow and consistent results.

The project focused on paving the entire Publix parking lot within a defined schedule, with crews working through a structured, multi-day process. From initial preparation to final paving, the work was carried out with careful planning to keep progress on track while minimizing disruption to daily store operations.

To support both efficiency and safety, milling operations were completed overnight after store hours. During this phase, existing asphalt was removed and the surface was prepared for paving. Once the site was cleaned and ready, the team transitioned into daytime paving operations. Working in daylight allowed crews to identify and address small details in real time, helping deliver a consistent and well-finished surface across the property.

Safety remained a top priority throughout the project. The team worked closely with the store to manage traffic and ensure customers could continue shopping safely while work was underway. Efforts were made to maintain a controlled work zone, balancing active construction with the needs of a busy retail environment. This approach helped keep operations running smoothly without compromising safety for workers or visitors.

The project was completed by C&K Paving's in-house crew, which traveled from Atlanta, Georgia to support the work. The team regularly operates across neighboring states, adapting to seasonal demands and project requirements. Throughout the project, attention was placed on maintaining quality standards, including proper compaction, clean seams, and a finished surface designed for long-term performance. Each phase was handled with a focus on consistency, coordination and professional execution.

"C&K Paving prioritizes safety on the job site. Many times, this starts with effectively communicating with store and property managers to clearly define work zones, allowing customers to have safe shopping experiences until we finish working on site." — Joshua Troyer, National Sales Director, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc.

To learn more about C&K Paving's services and nationwide project capabilities, visit www.ckpaving.com.

About C&K Paving Contractors

Founded in 1999, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. is a trusted name in commercial paving, delivering high-quality construction, repair and maintenance solutions for diverse industries. Licensed across the U.S., C&K Paving's clients include the giants of the big-box retail sector, outparcel & brick-and-mortar businesses, restaurants & convenience stores, shopping centers & regional malls and healthcare facilities. No job is too big or too small for them to handle. Visit www.ckpaving.com to learn more about their services and commitment to excellence.

[Social Media Handles]

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/C-K-Paving/61571550607058/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/c&k-paving-contractors-inc./

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ckpavingcontractors/

SOURCE C&K Paving