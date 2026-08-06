ClaimsBridge Announces Strategic Investment from Eir Partners Capital and Acquisition of DialysisPPO, Expanding Its Cost Management Ecosystem

Transactions accelerate innovation for payer clients

ARNOLD, Md. and MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsBridge, a leading provider of end-to-end claim and network technology solutions for TPAs, networks and employers, today announced two milestones in its growth strategy: a strategic investment from Eir Partners Capital (Eir), a private equity firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, and the acquisition of DialysisPPO, a company specializing in cost containment for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and chronic dialysis treatment.

Together, the moves position ClaimsBridge to accelerate innovation for the self-funded and broader healthcare payer market while adding a specialized, patented solution for one of the fastest-growing and most expensive categories of medical spend.

Eir's investment builds on ClaimsBridge's strong foundation, bringing capital and a proven track record of building healthcare technology platforms. ClaimsBridge garners both savings and efficiencies, with their AI enhanced Celerity engine that offers a single vendor pre-adjudication claim workflow. Operationally, nothing changes for clients: the same team, processes, and standards of excellence in service remain in place.

Alongside the investment, ClaimsBridge has acquired DialysisPPO. Founded in 2006, DialysisPPO has helped payers save more than $325M through a patented program that allows plans to capture Medicare savings on dialysis claims immediately, without waiting for the thirty-month coordination period typically required. Clients realize up to $100K per case per month. With this acquisition, ClaimsBridge clients gain direct access to the specialized, patented solution for one of the highest-cost chronic conditions, alongside ClaimsBridge's existing cost management solutions.

"This is an important moment for ClaimsBridge," said Kevin Gibson, CEO of ClaimsBridge. "Eir's investment gives us the ability to accelerate innovation for our clients and the payer market, and DialysisPPO is the strongest solution we've seen for one of healthcare's most complex and expensive conditions. Together, these moves reflect where we're headed: simplifying complexity and taking cost out of the healthcare system."

"ClaimsBridge sits at the pre-adjudication control point where pricing and routing decisions get made, and it solves complexity for clients without adding more of it. Our investment is about scaling that platform faster, organically and through acquisitions like DialysisPPO," said Brett Carlson, CEO and Founder of Eir Partners.

"Joining ClaimsBridge allows us to bring our ESRD savings program to a much broader base of payers, backed by ClaimsBridge's technology, network reach, and client service model. Just as important, our existing clients now gain access to a full suite of proven cost management solutions alongside the program they already rely on." said John Brophy the CEO and Founder of DialysisPPO.

About ClaimsBridge

ClaimsBridge is transforming the claims lifecycle with an end-to-end ecosystem of technology solutions, along with custom network and repricing services, that reduce costs, increase accuracy, and simplify complexity for payers. Learn more at claimsbridge.com.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital is a Miami-based private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. The firm pairs operational expertise with a bottoms-up sourcing approach to accelerate value creation, and has completed transactions across the payor, provider, employer, and pharma technology sectors. Learn more at eirpartners.com.

About DialysisPPO

DialysisPPO provides a patented cost containment solution for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and chronic dialysis treatment. The program helps payers capture Medicare coordination savings immediately for expansive savings. Learn more at dialysisppo.com.

SOURCE Claimsbridge