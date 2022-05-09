Claravictoria's new book "El Milagro'" holds a heart-stirring experience of a life told in pieces of tales and poetry.
May 09, 2022, 15:31 ET
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "El Milagro'" from Page Publishing author Claravictoria shares an inspiring compendium of selections born from one's life journey in the years that brought her much pain, struggle, and beauty.
Claravictoria, a mother of two from Habana, Cuba, has completed her new book "El Milagro": a powerful manuscript that will paint a picture of a life that has put up with the challenges and has overcome the struggles relentlessly coming in.
Claravictoria shares, "This book began many years ago, with poems and stories abandoned in drawers and shelves, forgotten over time, without ever thinking of publishing them. An important event gave shape and figure to this story, if this event had not happened, which I refer to as 'El Milagro', it would never have become a book, and all these stories and poems would have remained hidden forever. in the silent memory of some terrible and other beautiful years of my life."
Published by Page Publishing, Claravictoria's book closes in on a beautiful journey across the complications and delights of life. With years in the making, the author has brilliantly worded out her feelings and deep-seated thoughts to move others and bring them enlightenment to the miracle that is her life.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "El Milagro" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
