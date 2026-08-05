Clarity Consultants Appoints Heidi Milberg as Executive Vice President of Growth and Client Services

Accomplished managed learning services executive to accelerate strategic growth and strengthen client partnerships

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Consultants, a premier learning and development consulting firm serving Fortune 500 and other multinational organizations, today announced the appointment of Heidi Milberg as Executive Vice President of Growth and Client Services.

Executive Vice President of Growth and Client Services

Milberg brings more than 25 years of experience in managed learning services, enterprise learning strategy, and client partnership leadership. Throughout her career, she has helped many of the world's leading organizations transform learning operations, build long-term strategic partnerships, and deliver learning solutions that improve business performance.

She joins Clarity following a distinguished 25-year career with GP Strategies, where she held senior leadership positions serving global enterprise clients. Over the course of her career, she has earned a reputation for helping organizations solve complex learning and workforce challenges while building trusted, long-term client relationships.

"We're excited to welcome Heidi to Clarity at a pivotal time for our company and our industry," said Herb Tieger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clarity Consultants. "Organizations are looking for strategic partners who can help them navigate change, develop their workforce, and demonstrate measurable business impact. Heidi brings decades of experience, deep industry relationships, and a client-first mindset that perfectly aligns with who we are and where we're headed."

In her new role, Milberg will lead strategic growth initiatives, strengthen client partnerships, and help expand Clarity's ability to deliver flexible, outcome-focused learning solutions, including managed learning services, project-based consulting, and on-demand learning expertise.

"This opportunity allows me to build on the work I've loved throughout my career, helping organizations grow through strong client partnerships, innovation, and a commitment to delivering meaningful results," said Milberg. "I'm looking forward to joining a talented team, contributing to the company's next phase of growth, and building new relationships with colleagues, clients, and partners."

Milberg's appointment reflects Clarity's ongoing commitment to providing enterprise organizations with experienced leadership, strategic guidance, and innovative learning solutions that evolve alongside the changing needs of today's workforce.

About Clarity Consultants

Clarity Consultants helps Fortune 500 and other complex enterprises deliver high-quality learning through on-demand expertise, project-based solutions, and managed learning services. For more than 30 years, organizations have relied on Clarity for flexible access to skilled L&D professionals, dependable project execution, and structured support for ongoing learning programs. Our model provides the talent, processes, and responsiveness clients need — without the complexity of traditional outsourcing providers. We mobilize top-tier teams within days, delivering a 95% success rate and connecting learning investments directly to business value.

Learn more about how we can optimally serve your training resource needs – contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Clarity Consultants