Clarivate Scales Agentic AI Across Cortellis to Advance Drug Development

Expanded capabilities across Cortellis portfolio help life sciences organizations turn trusted intelligence into action and accelerate decision making across the research and development lifecycle

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the expansion of agentic AI capabilities across the Cortellis portfolio, helping life sciences R&D teams accelerate discovery, strengthen safety assessment and make faster, more informed portfolio decisions. By embedding AI directly within existing workflows, the new capabilities enable researchers to reduce manual effort, navigate complexity and focus on higher-value scientific and strategic decisions.

The Cortellis suite of solutions combines trusted life sciences data, expert curation and AI to help R&D, portfolio strategy, business development and regulatory professionals act on intelligence across the drug development lifecycle. The latest AI capabilities help life sciences teams accelerate work across discovery, safety and portfolio strategy:

Accelerating discovery decisions : New capabilities within Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence enable researchers to engage with complex drug intelligence through natural language, rapidly evaluate therapeutic landscapes, compare compounds and targets and prioritize promising opportunities. By reducing time spent gathering and synthesizing information, teams can focus more of their expertise on advancing the most compelling paths forward.

: New capabilities within Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence enable researchers to engage with complex drug intelligence through natural language, rapidly evaluate therapeutic landscapes, compare compounds and targets and prioritize promising opportunities. By reducing time spent gathering and synthesizing information, teams can focus more of their expertise on advancing the most compelling paths forward. Advancing proactive safety assessment : Enhanced capabilities within OFF-X introduce multi-agent intelligence that helps safety teams surface potential liabilities earlier, synthesize evidence more efficiently and support more proactive risk evaluation across development and post-market activities. These capabilities strengthen safety assessment while improving consistency and productivity.

: Enhanced capabilities within OFF-X introduce multi-agent intelligence that helps safety teams surface potential liabilities earlier, synthesize evidence more efficiently and support more proactive risk evaluation across development and post-market activities. These capabilities strengthen safety assessment while improving consistency and productivity. Strengthening competitive and portfolio strategy: New agentic workflows within Cortellis Competitive Intelligence help strategy and business development teams monitor evolving markets, assess competitive dynamics and evaluate external growth opportunities by transforming weeks of manual analysis into actionable intelligence delivered in hours.

Anne Lecocq, Senior Vice President and General Manager, R&D, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "In modern R&D, success depends on how quickly teams can translate complex data into decisive action. Cortellis is advancing this shift with agentic AI, evolving from insight delivery to workflow execution across the product lifecycle. Together, these innovations reflect the evolution of Cortellis from a trusted information source into a connected ecosystem of agentic capabilities that augment human expertise across the R&D lifecycle. Built on trusted data, it empowers teams to reduce friction, align decisions and act with precision in high-stakes environments."

Powered by proprietary data, expert curation and embedded AI, Cortellis helps life sciences teams connect evidence, streamline complex workflows and move from insight to action with greater speed and confidence.

Learn how Cortellis combines trusted intelligence and agentic AI to accelerate decision-making across the R&D lifecycle, here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Daniel

Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc