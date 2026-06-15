Clarivate's IPfolio Selected by Mitsubishi Fuso

Managing intellectual property more efficiently with leading data and expertise

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation has selected IPfolio as its intellectual property (IP) management solution. IPfolio provides Mitsubishi Fuso with a modern, scalable foundation for IP management, bringing together trusted data, expert support, and integrated services in a single platform. This will enable greater operational confidence and clearer, more informed decision-making across the IP lifecycle.

Kenichi Matsuura, Expert, Intellectual Property, Advanced Engineering, Product Engineering, Mitsubishi Fuso, said: "We have implemented Clarivate's IPfolio to accelerate our IP digital transformation and strengthen our framework for efficient IP management. By centrally managing patents, trademarks, and other IP information on the cloud, IPfolio enables cross-functional visibility across individual matters. In addition, features such as IP Sync for data synchronization and integrated annuity and renewal management with our annuity service providers help streamline our IP management processes. With this system, we will enhance strategic utilization of intellectual property, enable faster decision-making, and advance our IP-driven digital transformation."

With IPfolio, Mitsubishi Fuso will be able to automatically verify and enrich its data with trusted Derwent patent data, improving data accuracy and significantly reducing time spent on manual data verification. The solution enables intuitive data visualization and information sharing through dashboards and reporting, providing stakeholders with immediate portfolio visibility and insight. IPfolio also supports ongoing configuration while the system is live, allowing changes to be implemented seamlessly and in phases.

Simon Webster, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We're proud to deepen our partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso through their selection of IPfolio and expanded use of Derwent. Together, these solutions give their IP team a unified, modern platform, reducing operational complexity while ensuring decisions are grounded in highly accurate, trusted data."

The implementation will be supported by Clarivate teams based in Japan.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Wan, Director, External Communications

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SOURCE Clarivate Plc