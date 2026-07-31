Clarkson University Partners with Industry Executives to Launch Introduction to Manufacturing Seminar Course

POTSDAM, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers race to adopt artificial intelligence, strengthen supply chains and expand production, Clarkson University is giving students a front-row seat to the industry's transformation through a new seminar course led by executives from some of the world's leading manufacturing companies.

The new one-credit seminar, Introduction to Manufacturing, will launch during the fall 2026 semester through Clarkson University's Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP). The course will introduce students to the technical, business and strategic dimensions of modern manufacturing.

The weekly seminar is open to graduate students and upper-class undergraduates from all majors, including non-engineering disciplines. Members of the public are also invited to attend the lectures free of charge. Registration information is available on Clarkson's Introduction to Manufacturing webpage.

The seminar will feature senior executives, CEOs, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and technology leaders who have helped shape industries ranging from semiconductors and aerospace to medical devices, consumer products, robotics, advanced sensors, and modular construction. Speakers will share insights into how products move from concept to commercialization, the challenges of leading complex manufacturing organizations, and the technologies transforming factories around the world.

"Manufacturing is evolving rapidly, and students entering the workforce and professionals need an understanding of both the technology and the business decisions that drive our industry," said John Whitman, corporate vice president at Micron Technology Inc. "Clarkson's Introduction to Manufacturing course creates an opportunity for students and professionals to hear directly from industry leaders about the challenges, opportunities and innovations shaping manufacturing today."

Students and professionals will also explore manufacturing strategy, product development, operations, automation, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, supply chain resilience, digital transformation, quality systems, sustainability, workforce development, and the growing role of manufacturing in economic competitiveness and national security.

"Advanced manufacturing continues to be a major driver of New York's economy, making workforce development more important than ever," said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. "Clarkson's Introduction to Manufacturing course gives students and professionals valuable exposure to industry perspectives while helping prepare the next generation of talent that will support continued growth across the state's manufacturing sector."

The course will be taught and moderated by Fram Akiki '86, president of Joun Technologies and a member of Clarkson University's Board of Trustees. Akiki has more than 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including executive leadership positions with IBM, Qualcomm and Siemens.

Featured speakers for the Fall 2026 seminar include:

Priya Abani '97, CEO and president, AliveCor Inc.

Greg Akiki '82, senior director, GlobalFoundries

Tom Capek P'15, senior vice president and chief engineer, Corning Inc.

Hannah Henley '10, president, INFICON Intelligent Sensor Solutions

Bill Kleftis, CEO, Spartan Consulting Services

Steve Landry, retired executive, TreeHouse Foods, The J.M. Smucker Co. and Procter & Gamble

Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner, Empire State Development

Ken McAvey '97, senior vice president and general manager, GlobalFoundries

Roland Menassa '85, vice president of Manufacturing Technology, Skyline Champion Corp.

Chris Monoski, executive vice president of Manufacturing, CACI International Inc.

Elisabeth Reynolds, professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and former White House National Economic Council official

Amy Villeneuve '86, board director, advisor and former COO and president, Amazon Robotics

John Whitman, corporate vice president, Micron Technology Inc.

Introduction to Manufacturing is the third executive seminar series launched at Clarkson, following the success of Introduction to Semiconductors and Introduction to Energy and Utilities. Together, the courses connect students and professionals with industry experts while providing insight into emerging technologies, workforce trends and the challenges shaping critical sectors of the global economy.

For more information about Introduction to Manufacturing, visit the Clarkson Introduction to Manufacturing webpage

SOURCE Clarkson University