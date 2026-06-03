Claro Launches AI &Automation Discovery to Accelerate Insurer AI Execution in 4 to 6 Weeks

New advisory engagement enables insurance leaders to identify high-impact AI opportunities and build a decision-ready roadmap for execution.

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro, a global technology provider delivering IT, connectivity, and digital innovation solutions, today announced the launch of AI & Automation Discovery, a new advisory service tailored for insurance organizations that helps leaders identify, prioritize, and activate high-value AI and automation opportunities in four to six weeks.

"Many insurers are under pressure to modernize, but turning AI interest into action requires clear priorities and cross-functional alignment," said Andres Mosquera, CEO of Claro. "We created AI & Automation Discovery, a fixed-scope advisory service, to help leaders quickly identify where AI can deliver the most value and build a practical roadmap for execution."

Claro's AI & Automation Discovery is a structured, vendor-neutral advisory service designed to help insurers prioritize AI and automation initiatives and align business and technology teams around the next steps. The fixed-fee engagement is typically delivered within four to six weeks and includes:

Executive and stakeholder alignment sessions.

A focused diagnostic assessment to identify high-value opportunities and dependencies.

A value-based evaluation to sequence initiatives by impact, feasibility, and risk.

A 90-day action plan, implementation-ready use cases, high-level budget and timeline guidance, and a 12-month roadmap for execution.

Through AI & Automation Discovery, insurance organizations gain a clearer path from AI exploration to execution. The service helps customers identify the use cases most worth pursuing, understand data, workflow, and governance dependencies, and align business and technology leaders around practical next steps. The result is a more focused roadmap for applying AI and automation across areas such as underwriting, claims, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

About Claro

Claro is a global technology provider specializing in enterprise-grade managed IT services, connectivity solutions, and digital innovation. Backed by América Móvil's robust telecommunications infrastructure, Claro empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive business outcomes through intelligent automation and modern service delivery.

Media Contact:

Sarah Morris

Lifecycle Marketing Manager

Claro

[email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions