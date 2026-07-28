Claros Technologies Raises $55 Million Series B Financing to Accelerate Global Commercialization of PFAS Destruction Technology

Financing to meet rapidly growing commercial demand for proprietary ClarosTechUV™ technology and support expansion of ClarosLabs™ mobile laboratory, following breakthrough PFAS groundwater remediation results and tightening global PFAS regulations.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros Technologies, Inc. (Claros), a global leader in destruction and analytical solutions for PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" — today announced the successful closing of a $55 million Series B financing, inclusive of the company's previously announced convertible note financing. The financing will accelerate the global commercialization of the proprietary ClarosTechUV™ PFAS Destruction System, expand ClarosLabs™, strengthen manufacturing and operations, and support growing demand from industrial manufacturers, remediation firms, utilities, and government agencies seeking permanent PFAS destruction and advanced analytical solutions.

The Series B financing was led by Treehouse Family Capital LLC, with participation from Daikin America, Inc., Veralto, Bush Foundation, Nord Asset Management, and Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, together with continued support from existing investors. The financing brought together a diverse group of institutional and strategic investors from across the industrial, environmental, and technology ecosystem, reflecting broad recognition of Claros' commercial momentum, differentiated technology platform, and the significant global opportunity emerging around permanent PFAS destruction and analytical solutions.

Claros' technology supports the continued use of PFAS in critical applications across key industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, among others, while enabling the destruction of PFAS at an industrial scale. The result is a solution that advances both innovation and environmental stewardship.

The financing will support expanded manufacturing capacity, additional commercial deployments throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, continued product development, expansion of ClarosLabs™, strategic hiring across engineering and commercial operations, and ongoing investment in customer support and application development. The financing positions Claros to meet accelerating global demand as industries and governments increasingly transition from PFAS management toward permanent destruction technologies.

Michelle Bellanca, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Claros Technologies, underscored the significance of the company's recent momentum and the capital secured to support its next phase of growth:

"Over the past year, Claros has crossed the threshold from breakthrough technology to successful commercial reality. Our work with major industrial manufacturers has demonstrated that permanent destruction of all targeted PFAS species can operate reliably, efficiently and cost-effectively at commercial scale, while our recent groundwater remediation results have shown that the same technology performs exceptionally well across complex environmental applications. Coupled with the rapid evolution and implementation of PFAS regulations around the world, these milestones have fundamentally expanded our opportunity. This financing gives us the resources to accelerate commercial deployments globally, continue advancing our technology, and help customers address one of the world's most significant environmental challenges."

Jack Cogen, Manager of Treehouse Family Capital LLC, added:

"The most exciting technology companies eventually reach an inflection point where the question is no longer whether the technology works, but how quickly it can be deployed at scale. We believe Claros has reached that point. Claros has demonstrated that its technology is effective under real-world commercial conditions. Claros has built an integrated platform that combines PFAS destruction with analytical services and is scaling commercially at exactly the right time. With regulatory momentum accelerating around the world, we see an opportunity to help build one of the defining environmental technology companies of the next decade and beyond."

Claros has achieved several key commercial milestones that have established ClarosTechUV™ as the leading field-proven PFAS destruction technology. In December 2025, the company, in partnership with Daikin America, successfully completed one of the world's largest in-field PFAS destruction demonstrations of industrial process water while achieving greater than 99.99% destruction across long-, short-, and ultra-short chain PFAS compounds. In April 2026, Claros demonstrated ≥99.99% destruction of targeted PFAS compounds in groundwater remediation applications using concentrate derived from approximately one million gallons (3.8 million liters) of groundwater, validating the scalability of the technology across both industrial manufacturing and environmental remediation applications.

Together, these milestones mark Claros' transition from commercial validation to broad market deployment, positioning the company to commercially offer its integrated PFAS destruction and analytical services platform across industrial manufacturing, environmental remediation, and regulatory compliance markets worldwide.

The financing comes as the global regulatory landscape surrounding PFAS continues to evolve rapidly. In Europe, policymakers are advancing broad PFAS restrictions under the proposed REACH Regulation framework while evaluating sector-specific exemptions for essential uses. In the United States, federal and state agencies continue expanding drinking water standards, industrial discharge requirements, and remediation programs. As these regulatory requirements become more comprehensive, organizations are increasingly seeking not only permanent PFAS destruction technologies, but also advanced analytical services capable of accurately detecting, quantifying, and documenting PFAS to support regulatory compliance. Together, these converging trends are driving demand for both the ClarosTechUV™ PFAS destruction technology and ClarosLabs™, the company's PFAS analytical services offering.

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in the United States in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claros Technologies is a global leader in PFAS mitigation, with two core divisions. The ClarosTech™ division focuses exclusively on the permanent destruction of PFAS, offering affordable, high-flow, scalable, and field-ready systems that destroy long, short, and ultra-short chain PFAS compounds. ClarosLabs™, the company's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited analytical division, is a leading commercial laboratory dedicated solely to PFAS detection, quantification, and exposure assessment. Claros is on a mission to eliminate PFAS from the environment. Claros is taking the 'forever' out of "forever chemicals" and destroying PFAS for good.

Media Contact

Kari Finkler

[email protected]

SOURCE Claros Technologies