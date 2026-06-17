Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger join forces to headline a football themed campaign that brings back the video game's most requested community feature

As Global Chat returns better than ever, the legendary trio bring their punditry history to the battlefield to show how winning has never been more in players' hands

Coinciding with the race for football's biggest prize, Clash of Clans will also launch a football-themed in-game event, where players can take part in a special Clan War League.

HELSINKI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clash of Clans is bringing together footballing legends Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger to launch a football themed campaign that marks the return of the video game's most requested feature, Global Chat.

As anticipation builds around the race for football's biggest prize, Supercell is tapping into the spirit of elite competition by enlisting the legendary trio to headline the major global moment and relaunch the feature in an iconic way.

CLASH OF CLANS TEAMS UP WITH FOOTBALLING LEGENDS TO DEBATE TACTICS AND STRATEGY IN A WHOLE NEW ARENA Speed Speed CLASH OF CLANS TEAMS UP WITH FOOTBALLING LEGENDS TO DEBATE TACTICS AND STRATEGY IN A WHOLE NEW ARENA

Visible to players around the world from June 17th, the new Global Chat feature gives millions of players worldwide a revamped in-game platform to find their perfect clan and discuss winning tactics and strategies.

Showing how winning has never been more in players' hands, the trio feature in a cinematic launch film - but not as fans remember them. Styled like a high-end sports documentary, the film sees the icons reflect on competition, control and what it takes to win at the highest level. Everything feels familiar… until the camera reveals their hands.

These are players who no longer dominate with their feet. Instead, they've adapted. Because elite competitors don't stop competing when the arena changes - they evolve with it.

The campaign is further anchored by a football-themed in-game event, where players can take part in a special Clan War League. Whether battling in-game or watching the action unfold on screens around the world, players will be immersed in a celebration of competition at its highest level.

Thierry Henry said: "Competition is a mindset. Whether it's on the pitch or on your phone, that desire to win never leaves you. Clash of Clans is a different kind of challenge - but the intensity is the same. Communication is a huge part of strategy, both on the pitch and in the battlefield, and having a space to share winning tactics like Global Chat makes a real difference."

Kaká said: "The return of Global Chat is a huge win for the community, because the true magic of Clash of Clans, just like in football, lies in the connection between people, the exchange of tactics, and the unity of the team. I spent my entire career thinking about strategy on the pitch, but now I've got the game in my hands and I'm ready for the next attack. I'm really excited to be part of this legendary squad and can't wait to see the game become even more dynamic and competitive for everyone."

Bastian Schweinsteiger said: "Great football teams are built on communication, trust, and the right tactics. The best moments of my career came when the team stayed together and everyone played their part, and that's what I like about Clash of Clans too. It brings people together through teamwork and strategy, and I'm very happy to be part of this collaboration."

Players can jump into Clash of Clans from June to experience the return of Global Chat, join the football-themed event and see how these legends are redefining what it means to compete.

Be sure to follow Clash of Clans on social media (YouTube/Instagram/X/TikTok) for the latest updates.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

SOURCE Clash of Clans