Class Action Filed Against Downtown L.A. Law Group Alleging Collection of Attorney's Fees in Out-of-State Personal Injury Cases

Former Clients in Multiple States May Have Claims for Recovery of Fees

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedford Law Group has filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Downtown L.A. Law Group LLP ("DTLA"), along with certain firm partners, alleging that the firm collected contingency attorney's fees in connection with personal injury matters arising outside California while not licensed or otherwise authorized to practice law in those jurisdictions.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiff Obioha Nwaogu and seeks relief for a proposed class of individuals who retained DTLA in connection with personal injury claims arising outside California and paid contingency attorney's fees to the firm.

According to the complaint, DTLA solicited, undertook, and handled personal injury matters in multiple states, including Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia. The lawsuit alleges that DTLA negotiated settlements, collected attorney's fees, and performed legal services in connection with claims arising in jurisdictions where the attorneys handling those matters were not licensed to practice law.

The complaint further alleges that clients were not informed that the attorneys handling their claims lacked licensure in the states where the underlying accidents occurred and that this information was material to clients' decisions to retain the firm and agree to contingency fee arrangements.

The lawsuit seeks restitution, disgorgement of attorney's fees, damages, declaratory relief, and other relief on behalf of the proposed class.

"Consumers have the right to know who is handling their legal matters and whether those attorneys are authorized to practice in the jurisdiction where their claims arise," said Shawn Azizzadeh of Bedford Law Group, counsel for the plaintiff. "This lawsuit seeks to recover fees that we allege were improperly collected and to provide affected clients an opportunity to seek relief."

The complaint references publicly filed State Bar disciplinary proceedings concerning alleged unauthorized practice of law and fee collection in multiple states. The allegations remain contested, and defendants have not been found liable.

Individuals who retained Downtown L.A. Law Group, Lone Star Injury Law Firm, Union Injury Law Firm, Normandie Law Firm, or affiliated entities in connection with personal injury claims arising outside California are encouraged to contact Bedford Law Group.

Contact:

Shawn Azizzadeh, Esq.

Bedford Law Group

(310) 507-7900

[email protected]

SOURCE Bedford Law Group, APLC