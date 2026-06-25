Claude Can Finally Assign You Tasks - Chaser Launches in Slack With Claude MCP

With the formal launch, Chaser announces compatibility with generative AI tools, including Anthropic's Claude, for an entirely new approach to working with AI assistants

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaser, the task and project management platform that lives entirely inside Slack, today announced its official launch, moving out of beta alongside a new integration with Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the integration makes Chaser the only Slack-native project management tool that lets teams plan, assign, and track work directly with Claude. It is also the first to enable AI to assign tasks to people, rather than only receiving tasks from them.

Chaser Officially Launches After Successful Beta

During its time in beta, Chaser grew to more than 500,000 users across over 1,000 companies, from interns to CEOs. The platform turns the messages teams already send in Slack into tracked, assignable tasks with automatic follow-ups, so nothing slips through the cracks. Unlike traditional project management tools that require a separate app, new logins, and onboarding, Chaser runs inside Slack on a team's existing accounts. This drives a 98.7% task-completion rate, with thousands of tasks completed across its user base every day.

Founded in 2021 and based in Toronto, Chaser was built by Josh Martow, co-founder and CEO and Alex Steshenko, co-founder and CTO. The product began as a tool to automate "chasing" teammates for status updates then pivoted to a comprehensive system for tracking work inside Slack, and entered open beta in 2024. Before Chaser, Martow (MBA, Berkeley Haas) was employee #1 at Thriver Technologies, where he built and led the sales, product, engineering, growth, and business intelligence functions. Steshenko brings 22 years of software engineering experience, having managed more than 200 engineers as a Director of Engineering at Upwork.

A New Way to Work with AI Assistants

"Other project management tools fail because people won't use them. Chaser works because it lives where teams already are, in Slack," said Josh Martow, co-founder and CEO of Chaser. "Connecting it to Claude means the busywork of assigning, chasing, and reporting on tasks can happen on its own, so people spend their time on the work that actually matters."

With today's launch, Chaser becomes the only Slack-native project management tool connected to Claude and other compatible generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Through the MCP integration, teams can ask AI assistance to create, assign, update, and follow up on tasks directly in Slack. Further, for teams using Claude Cowork, Claude can pull information from all its additional connections to identify and propose Chaser tasks to the user, like emails that require follow up.

Most AI integrations are built around a one-way relationship in which a person delegates work to the AI. Chaser inverts that. Because Claude can now create and assign tasks to people inside Slack, complete with Chaser's automatic follow-ups, AI work no longer dead-ends when a human needs to take the next step. When Claude finishes a piece of research or drafts a document, for example, it can assign the human follow-up, whether a review, an approval, or a call, to the right teammate in Slack, where Chaser tracks it and nudges until it's done.

With the integration, humans remain in control. By default, Claude must get a user's approval before creating, completing, or editing any task. Read-only actions are permitted, while any action that modifies data must be explicitly authorized by the user. Everything runs on Slack's own permission model, so Claude can never reach a channel or take an action the user doesn't for which the user does not have permissions. Chaser is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, continuously monitored by Vanta, uses Slack's own authentication with no new logins, and never requires access to Slack messages. Users that connect the Slack MCP to Claude in addition to Chaser can take advantage of additional features like running a daily Slack digest and prompting Claude to propose new Chaser tasks for the user and team members.

"I run my entire day through Chaser inside Claude," said Charles Vickery, Client Experience Lead at kazka. "I have Claude gather my Chaser tasks so I can rank them by priority, shift due dates, and then build my calendar using the Google connector, all in one place. Claude can use information from other connections to help me stay on top of things, like pulling suggested Chaser tasks from call transcripts. From there, I can easily have Claude create tasks for me and my team so we stay on top of our work."

"Chaser keeps our Slack-based organization moving, but connecting it to Claude is what gives us real-time intelligence into how the business is actually running," said Chris Orrell, CEO of SinoGulf. "Claude reads behind the data, not just what's late, but why. For a lean team like ours, this is the difference between managing tasks and driving progress."

Chaser can be used by any team on Slack, anywhere Slack is available, with a free 14-day trial that includes unlimited seats and requires no credit card.

To learn more about Chaser and its Claude integration, visit: https://www.trychaser.com/claudemcp-announcement. To access the press kit, click here.

About Chaser

Chaser is the only Slack-native project management platform that helps teams turn messages into tracked tasks, automate follow-ups, and maintain team-wide visibility, without adopting another tool. Now integrated with Claude and other generative AI tools, Chaser is the only platform that brings AI-powered project management into Slack, where teams already work. Chaser is based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at trychaser.com

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SOURCE Chaser