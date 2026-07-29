Clayton Family Enters Into New Agreement with Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds to Support Continued Outdoor Experiences in Townsend

Acquisition of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Little Arrow Base Camp RV Park, River Rat, and Burger Master Marks Streamside's 38th and 39th Properties in Strategic Partnership with Clayton Family

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelly and Kevin Clayton have announced a strategic, long-term investment partnership with Nashville-based Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds, one of the fastest-growing owner-operators in the outdoor hospitality sector. The partnership includes their Townsend businesses: Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Little Arrow Base Camp RV Park, River Rat Tubing & Rafting, and Burger Master. Under the terms of the new agreement, the Claytons will remain significant investors in the businesses, which will continue to be led by longtime local operators Carmen Simpher and Jay Moore.

Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds Enters into New Long-Term Agreement with Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Little Arrow Base Camp RV Park, River Rat, and Burger Master

The partnership is intentionally structured around long-term stewardship, cultural preservation, and sustained investment. By pairing Streamside's national resources with the existing local leadership, the agreement ensures the properties will continue to deliver outstanding guest experiences while fully preserving the unique, peaceful character of Townsend and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds is committed to maintaining and continuing the legacy of its properties and the positive impact they have made on their local communities. The company aims to operate every property in a way that is deeply local in character, honoring both the history of the property and its place in the community. The Streamside model is locally oriented but nationally supported, and the company is dedicated to working alongside the people who have made each property and experience such beloved destinations for guests and valued parts of the Townsend community.

"We've been fortunate to build these businesses into destinations that families return to year after year," said Kevin Clayton. "As we looked to the future, we wanted a long-term partner who could help take them to the next level while sharing our commitment to our guests, our team members, and the Townsend community. Streamside brings the experience, resources, and visionary perspective to help continue building on what we've created together."

"We're honored to welcome the Claytons' premier properties into the Streamside portfolio," said the company's Founder and CEO, John Cascarano. "They have built something truly special in Townsend while investing in their people and the community. Our role is to build on that strong foundation and support their outstanding teams with additional resources, expertise, and sustained investment. We share their vision and are committed to preserving what makes these businesses so unique while helping them reach their full potential."

For the Clayton family, this partnership represents an acceleration of their commitment to the region.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to invest even more into the local businesses and projects we are incredibly passionate about," continues Chelly Clayton. "We're excited about what lies ahead for Little Arrow, River Rat, and Burger Master, but also for the Company Distilling, Vee Hollow Mountain Bike Park, Salubrious Farms, and the community we love."

Kevin and Chelly Clayton will remain actively involved in the community, maintaining their Walland home and supporting the area's unique character and outdoor lifestyle. Guests can look forward to the same trusted leadership, dedicated staff, and high-quality hospitality they have always enjoyed, alongside an upcoming special event announcement for guests and the community in the coming months.

To learn more about Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds, visit streamsideparks.com. To explore accommodations or book a stay at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, visit camplittlearrow.com.

About Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds

Founded in 2023, Streamside RV Resorts & Campgrounds is one of the fastest-growing owner-operators in the outdoor hospitality sector. Dedicated to redefining the standard for modern adventure and relaxation, Streamside develops and operates destinations designed to help travelers safely unwind, explore, and reconnect. The company boasts a coast-to-coast US presence spanning 17 states with 39 properties and over 4,400 RV and lodging sites. Streamside, whose tagline is "Rooted, wherever you roam", is built on the pillars of curated comfort, connected community, and caring hospitality, Streamside offers thoughtfully curated environments supported by a deeply service-focused staff. The Streamside portfolio includes its signature resorts alongside SteadyStays destinations, catering to both short-term getaways and extended seasonal stays. Learn more at streamsideparks.com.

SOURCE Streamside Parks, LLC