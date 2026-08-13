CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) Shareholder Update: Recently Announced Landmark $100 Million Public Equity Raise Advances its Minnesota AI Data Center Campus

Company will relaunch as Zone Frontier Inc. to develop, power, and deliver next-generation AI data center campuses

As previously announced, the Company's definitive agreement with Cerebras Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS) for the Minnesota campus represents approximately $800 million of contracted value over the initial 10-year term with the potential to exceed $3 billion if fully extended





Approximately $140 million of project equity capital funded or committed by the Company for the Minnesota data center campus, including net proceeds of the equity raise and proceeds from the completed sales of its Dogecoin holdings





The Company does not anticipate raising any additional dilutive financing for the Minnesota data center project



The completed financing advances ZONE's initial Minnesota campus and accelerates a growing pipeline of AI infrastructure projects

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company"), a company building the critical infrastructure that powers the AI economy, yesterday announced the closing of its $100 million public equity raise.

The equity raise is a defining milestone in ZONE's transformation into a pure-play developer of power-first AI infrastructure. With this equity round now complete for its Minnesota data center campus, the Company moves from development into execution.

As previously announced, the Company's definitive agreement with Cerebras Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS) for the Minnesota campus represents approximately $800 million of contracted value over the initial 10-year term. If all available renewal terms are exercised, aggregate contract value has the potential to exceed $3 billion.

Following the closing of the equity raise, the Company has approximately $140 million of project equity capital funded or committed for the Minnesota data center campus, including net proceeds of the equity raise and proceeds from the completed sales of its Dogecoin holdings. The Company currently expects the remaining project capitalization to be funded through project-level debt financing, cash flow from operations and other non-dilutive amounts contractually provided for under the project's agreements.

"This closing does exactly what we set out to do," said Tyler Hassen, Chief Executive Officer of ZONE. "With the recently announced equity, ZONE is positioned to accelerate the completion of our Minnesota campus, and it deepens our institutional partnership base. Power is the binding constraint on AI compute today, and ZONE is building the infrastructure needed to help solve that challenge. I am committed to our mission and believe in our ability to execute, which is why I personally invested in this financing."

The company also announced today its brand transition to Zone Frontier Inc., which is aligned with its focus on building the critical infrastructure that powers the AI economy.

"Our rebrand to Zone Frontier reflects our commitment to developing next-generation data center campuses for the world's leading AI and technology companies," continued Hassen. "We are seeing tremendous long-term value creation potential in our growing pipeline and are excited to build a world-class business over time."

The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the month. The Company's new website is www.zonefrontier.com.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is helping to build the critical infrastructure that powers the AI economy. Through a growing pipeline of projects, ZONE aims to help meet the increasing demand for compute capacity, power, and digital infrastructure required by the world's leading AI companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering, the Company's anticipated capital needs and financing plans for the Minnesota data center project, the potential value of the Company's contracts, the Company's business strategy and pipeline of projects, the Company's expected transition to an AI infrastructure business, and the planned name change. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "focused on," "aims," "expand," "expected," "look forward," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the highly speculative and uncertain nature of the Company's AI critical infrastructure business; the Company's continued ability to successfully transition its business model from cleaning services; the Company's lack of operating history in the data center or computing infrastructure industry; the Company's limited experience in the data center and AI infrastructure industries; the Company's ability to obtain project-level debt financing on acceptable terms or at all; the status of the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity; and, general economic, financial, capital market and industry conditions.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE CleanCore Solutions (NYSE AMERICAN: ZONE)