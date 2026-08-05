CleanSpark Releases July 2026 Operational Update

Secures twenty-year triple-net (NNN) lease totaling $6.6 billion in contracted revenue

Includes 175 MW of critical IT load with deliveries expected to begin in Q4 2027 to a high investment-grade tenant

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), a market-leading data center developer, today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended July 31, 2026.

"July was a transformative month for CleanSpark with the execution of our first HPC data center lease at our Sandersville campus," said CEO and Chairman Matt Schultz. "This was a 20-year true triple-net lease directly with a high investment-grade leading global technology company resulting in $6.6 billion in contracted revenue with a nearly 100% NOI margin. Our business is executing on parallel paths as we focus on commercialization and continue expanding our power and land portfolio while driving mining productivity."

Secures Lease for Data Center in Sandersville, GA

CleanSpark entered into a 20-year infrastructure lease agreement, with two five-year extension options, directly with a leading high investment-grade global technology company at its Sandersville, Georgia, campus. The agreement is expected to generate approximately $6.6 billion in contracted revenue over the initial term and will support the deployment of production-grade infrastructure dedicated to a range of computing workloads.

Transaction details:

Triple-net (NNN) lease with annual escalators

$6.6 billion of expected contract value across the initial 20-year term

$11.6 billion of expected contract value if two five-year extension options are exercised

Expected cumulative NOI contribution margin of nearly 100%, or an average annual NOI contribution of approximately $330 million

Estimated landlord project costs of $10-$12 million per MW of critical IT load

Announces Q3 FY2026 Earnings Call

CleanSpark will discuss its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

To view the webcast, please click here.

July 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 586 Peak single day bitcoin production 20.77 Average daily bitcoin production 18.91 CY2026 bitcoin produced 4,310

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 38.6 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of July 31 230,507

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract2 1.8 GW Utilized MW3 808 MW

Bitcoin Treasury Activity Total bitcoin holdings as of June 30 13,924 Bitcoin produced 586 Bitcoin sold at spot (229) Bitcoin sold pursuant to call exercises (350) Total bitcoin holdings as of July 314 13,931



Average price per bitcoin sold5 $66,133

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that

were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool

or directly to the Bitcoin network. 2GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding

arrangements. 3Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate. 4As of July 31, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,931 in total, of which 4,070 was posted as collateral or as receivable and

all related to derivative transactions. 5Average price calculated as net proceeds from bitcoin sold plus net premiums generated divided by total bitcoin sold.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: scaling towards becoming a multi-gigawatt AI and digital infrastructure platform; the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.