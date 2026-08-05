Clear Behavioral Health Opens First Orange County Location with New Anaheim Hills Outpatient Mental Health Center

Intensive Outpatient Program brings mental health care for teens and adults to east Anaheim

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Behavioral Health, a leading Southern California-based provider of behavioral health treatment, has opened its 16th location and first in Orange County with a new outpatient mental health center in Anaheim Hills. Located at 5481 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, offering an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults and teens ages 13 to 17 across east Anaheim and the surrounding communities.

Clear Behavioral Health CEO Matthew Zubiller cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the organization's new Anaheim Hills center, joined by members of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, staff, and community partners. The location is Clear Behavioral Health's first in Orange County. The exterior of Clear Behavioral Health's new Anaheim Hills location at 5481 East Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim, CA 92807 — the organization's first Orange County clinic.

"Mental health care is most effective when it is accessible, personalized, and integrated into the communities where people live and work," said Dr. Martha Koo, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Clear Behavioral Health. "Our Anaheim Hills center represents an important milestone in Clear Behavioral Health's mission to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment. We are proud to bring vital outpatient services to teens and adults in Orange County and provide them with a welcoming place to find support, build resilience, and create lasting positive change."

The Anaheim Hills center expands access to mental health care in a region where many families have had to travel outside their community to find intensive outpatient treatment. The center's IOP is designed as a comprehensive, whole-person program rather than a single service, supporting clients managing depression, anxiety, trauma and other mental health conditions.

The IOP at the Anaheim Hills center includes:

Individual therapy to help clients identify and work through the root of their mental health struggles





to help clients identify and work through the root of their mental health struggles Group therapy and peer support that build connection and healthy relationships in a supportive setting





that build connection and healthy relationships in a supportive setting Family programming that engages loved ones in the recovery process





that engages loved ones in the recovery process Holistic and experiential therapies such as meditation and mindfulness-based practices





such as meditation and mindfulness-based practices Academic counseling for teen clients balancing treatment with school





for teen clients balancing treatment with school Case management that coordinates each client's care and connects them to ongoing resources

The Anaheim Hills center is led by Clinical Director Peter Hilen, LMFT, alongside a team of on-site licensed therapists. "Our goal is to provide engaging individualized, clinically excellent care," said Hilen. "We build supportive relationships with every client who comes through our doors," Hilen added. "That continuity is what helps people stay engaged and make lasting progress towards their behavioral health needs. We're proud to offer that level of care to Orange County families and support the community in making a difference in the lives of individuals and families."

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit clearbehavioralhealth.com/locations/anaheim-hills-outpatient-mental-health-services or call (714) 905-5054.

About Clear Behavioral Health

Clear Behavioral Health is a leading Southern California-based provider of comprehensive behavioral health treatment programs. Its mission is to help those struggling with mental health and addiction live healthy and purposeful lives by providing clinically excellent, highly individualized care. Guided by values of access, innovation, integrity, accountability, and compassion, Clear Behavioral Health is committed to humanizing the way we care and making quality mental health services accessible to all. For a list of locations, visit Clear Behavioral Health.

Media Contact:

Emily Pedersen

Vice President of Operations at Your Behavioral Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Clear Behavioral Health