CLEAR Launches at Indianapolis International Airport

New launch brings CLEAR+ Lanes, eGates, and CLEAR Concierge for faster, more predictable travel from Home to Gate

INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced the launch of its identity verification technology at Indianapolis International Airport (IND), bringing a faster, more seamless travel experience to one of the nation's best-rated airports and CLEAR's newest market in the Midwest. With CLEAR+ Lanes, automated eGates, and CLEAR Concierge, the launch helps IND elevate the traveler experience with its renowned Hoosier Hospitality.

With today's launch, CLEAR is introducing its full suite of airport services at IND, anchored by CLEAR+ Lanes and new biometric eGates. These automated eGates allow CLEAR+ Members to verify their identity in under five seconds and move directly to physical screening, reducing wait times and improving airport experiences. CLEAR is on track for a network-wide eGate rollout in 2026.

CLEAR Concierge, which is also launching at IND, is a premium curb-to-gate service that provides travelers with a personal escort from arrival through security and directly to their gate. Designed for families, executives, and frequent flyers alike, CLEAR Concierge transforms stressful travel days into frictionless, fully guided experiences.

"As one of the nation's top-rated airports, IND travelers expect a smooth, predictable journey," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We're delivering that with CLEAR+ Lanes, biometric eGates, and on-the-ground support – from Ambassadors to CLEAR Concierge – to give Members a seamless, stress-free travel day they can enjoy."

CLEAR's expansion at IND is expected to support the region's growth and job creation, delivering meaningful economic impact for the airport and the surrounding community.

"As the front door to Indianapolis and central Indiana, we're always looking for smart ways to enhance the traveler experience and deliver the world‑class service people expect from IND," said Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. "CLEAR gives our passengers another convenient and trusted option to move through the airport with greater speed and confidence, while strengthening our commitment to innovation and true Hoosier Hospitality."

CLEAR's investment in new technology and product innovation reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening security and enhancing the traveler experience, and today's launch builds on CLEAR's continued national growth. CLEAR now serves more than 8.2 million Active CLEAR+ Members at 62 airports, and more than 41 million Total CLEAR Members across its secure identity platform.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About the Indianapolis Airport Authority

The Indianapolis Airport Authority owns and operates Indiana's largest airport system in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. In addition to the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), its facilities include Eagle Creek Airpark, Hendricks County Airport-Gordon Graham Field, Indianapolis Regional Airport and Metropolitan Airport. IND generates a $7.5 billion total annual economic impact to the state of Indiana – without relying on state or local taxes to fund operations. The IAA is a "Best Place to Work in Indiana." More than 11,000 people work at the airport each day, and nearly 54,000 jobs statewide have a connection to the airport. In 2025, IND served more than 10.6 million business and leisure travelers. IND is consistently ranked, year after year, as the best airport in North America and the nation based on ease of use, passenger amenities, customer service, local retail offerings and public art. The airport is home to the world's second-largest FedEx operation and the nation's eighth-largest cargo facility. To join the award-winning team, visit IND.com/Careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected benefits to travelers and airport operations; anticipated reductions in wait times and improvements to the airport experience; job creation and economic impact; CLEAR's planned deployment, expansion, and network-wide rollout of eGates in 2026; and the continued growth of CLEAR's products, services, membership base, and airport network. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results, or outcomes and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, developments, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, actual staffing needs, production and deployment schedules, regulatory approvals, operational performance, traveler adoption, market conditions, airport and government partner requirements, and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

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SOURCE CLEAR