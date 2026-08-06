CLEAR Launches Corporate Memberships, Bringing Seamless Travel Benefits to Business Travelers From Home to Gate

The new enterprise offering combines CLEAR+, CLEAR Concierge, TSA PreCheck® enrollment, and the CLEAR mobile app into a seamless corporate travel program designed to set a new standard for business travel.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced the launch of CLEAR Corporate Memberships, an industry-first enterprise offering that gives companies a seamless way to support business travelers through the entire day of travel. Making its formal debut at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2026 in Chicago, CLEAR Corporate Memberships brings together CLEAR+, CLEAR Concierge, TSA PreCheck® enrollment, and the CLEAR app into a single corporate program designed to help business travelers move with greater speed, certainty, and predictability from home to gate.

Business travel is increasingly unpredictable and volatile. According to industry research, nearly nine in ten business travelers experienced travel disruptions in 2025, and U.S. companies spend an estimated $17 billion annually managing the impact of delays and cancellations. Travel day uncertainty leads to lost productivity, increased stress for travelers and travel managers, and negative impacts to employee engagement and retention.

While organizations carefully plan and invest heavily in managing travel, the day-of-travel experience remains largely overlooked. CLEAR Corporate Memberships is designed to help business travelers gain greater transparency, control and efficiency to the travel experience. The result is companies achieving improved productivity, increased engagement and lower travel costs.

"Business travelers deserve every opportunity to make their trips more predictable and efficient," said Michael Barkin, President of CLEAR. "Companies invest significant resources getting employees where they need to be, yet the day of travel remains uncertain, leading to stress and underutilized time. CLEAR Corporate Memberships deliver the tools that business travelers need to deliver the best results for their organizations with the least friction in their travel. With CLEAR, the new standard of travel is seamless."

CLEAR Corporate Memberships include:

A seamless home-to-gate experience with a CLEAR+ membership, including access to CLEAR's airport eGates: Every enrolled employee gets a full CLEAR+ membership, using biometric identity verification and eGate technology to move through security in seconds.

The CLEAR app: Real-time security wait times, airport traffic patterns, and gate distances, so employees can plan their travel day before they leave home, the office, or a meeting.

CLEAR Concierge: A dedicated CLEAR Ambassador can be booked to meet travelers, handle bags, and escort them through security all the way to the gate — the fastest way through the airport, with none of the stress.

TSA PreCheck® enrollment, with in-person support: On-site enrollment events and travel fairs for both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck®, so employees can enroll without leaving the workplace.

Seamless personal travel: With CLEAR membership, employees can use the same eGates, app, and Concierge access on their own trips, supporting employee satisfaction and retention.

CLEAR Corporate Memberships brings the company's trusted travel offerings into a single enterprise program, helping companies support employees across the full day of travel with predictability, ease, and speed.

For more information about CLEAR Corporate Memberships, visit CLEAR Corporate Travel.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 43 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits, performance, capabilities, availability and market adoption of CLEAR Corporate Memberships, including its ability to improve the predictability, efficiency and ease of business travel, increase employee productivity and engagement, and reduce travel costs. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including customer adoption of CLEAR Corporate Memberships, the successful implementation, availability and performance of the program and its component offerings, risks associated with the deployment, design and performance of eGates, regulatory approvals, and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CLEAR

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SOURCE CLEAR