CLEARSTEM Skincare Appoints Diana Dennett as President

Beauty industry veteran brings 20+ years of experience scaling preeminent skincare brands.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEARSTEM, the skincare brand that targets breakouts and aging at the same time with no pore-clogging ingredients ever, announces the appointment of Diana Dennett as President. A seasoned beauty industry executive and dual-licensed esthetician and cosmetologist, Dennett brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling influential brands across beauty, professional skincare, and high-growth companies.

Diana Dennett, President

As President of CLEARSTEM, Dennett will lead the company's commercial strategy and operational growth across direct-to-consumer, retail, and professional channels as the brand continues to expand its presence in the skincare industry.

"Diana's extensive experience across beauty, retail, and operations makes her an incredible addition to CLEARSTEM's leadership team," said Danielle "The Acne Guru®" Gronich, CEO and Co-Founder of CLEARSTEM. "Her ability to connect brand vision with strategic execution will play a key role in strengthening our brand and supporting upcoming phases of growth."

Before joining CLEARSTEM, Dennett held leadership roles with leading beauty brands including Oliveda (Olive Tree People), Dermalogica (Unilever Prestige), and Juice Beauty, driving growth across retail, professional, and direct-to-consumer channels. A dual-licensed esthetician and cosmetologist, Dennett began her career in the treatment room as a salon owner, bringing a deep understanding of the professional beauty community and a unique perspective on brand growth and consumer needs.

"The beauty industry doesn't need more products; it needs education-backed innovation that actually solves complex skin issues," said Diana Dennett, President of CLEARSTEM. "CLEARSTEM solved a massive industry void by addressing acne and aging together, eliminating the frustrating choice between harsh acne treatments or pore-clogging anti-aging creams. Moving forward, we aren't just scaling a brand; we are redefining the benchmark for what skincare can achieve. I am thrilled to join this powerhouse team as we push the boundaries of skincare and shape the future of the industry."

ABOUT CLEARSTEM Skincare

Founded by Danielle "The Acne Guru®" Gronich and Integrative Healthcare Practitioner Kayleigh Christina, CLEARSTEM targets breakouts and aging at the same time with no pore-clogging ingredients, ever. Beyond these key offerings, our mission is to empower our community through education. Because Clear Skin Changes Everything®.

Contacts:

Autumn Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEARSTEM