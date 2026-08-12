Clearwave Launches AI Patient Engagement Platform: An Agentic Workforce for the Industry's Most Manual Work

One agentic workforce automates the entire patient journey — 63% faster than human agents, 89% drop in staff workloads, with 86% less training time

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave's AI agents automate the entire patient journey, answering phone calls, scheduling, checking patients in, verifying eligibility, collecting payments and handling communication — on one end-to-end agentic platform. With today's launch of its unified AI Patient Engagement Platform, Clearwave moves patient engagement past a decade of fragmented solutions toward a single agentic workforce that automates the work, rather than software that simply helps staff work faster.

That distinction is why Clearwave clients eliminate the most administrative work of any patient engagement platform. One platform replacing as many as ten point solutions removes integration gaps, consolidates vendors, unifies data and lowers the administrative burdens that make patient engagement expensive to manage.

The launch is backed by a multi-million-dollar investment in AI product development, accelerating Clearwave's roadmap to fuel automated outcomes for customers across every step of the patient journey.

One Platform: AI Agents that Deliver Practice ROI Today

The AI Patient Engagement Platform deploys a coordinated workforce of eight AI agents to absorb the administrative work that traditionally falls on administrative staff. Each agent is delivered through Clearwave, with deep practice management system and EHR integrations that keep data flowing where practices need it:

Voice Agent: Answers inbound phone calls, books, confirms, cancels and reschedules appointments.



Scheduling Agent: Fills the schedule via phone, online, Google and call center.



Eligibility Agent: Runs real-time checks across 900+ payers, automating verification.



Clinical Intake Agent: Ensures clinical data collection prior to patient arrivals.



Pre-Registration Agent: Captures demographics and consents before the visit.



Check-In Agent: Automates check-in in under two minutes.



Payments Agent: Collects co-pay, past-due balances and credit card surcharge fees.



Outreach Agent: Informs patients, keeps schedules full and drops no-shows.

Proven Impact at Scale

Healthcare organizations using the Clearwave AI Patient Engagement Platform see measurable results across operations, revenue and staffing:

63% Faster call resolutions, enable lower average call handle time than the four-minute average for a human call center agent.





enable lower average call handle time than the four-minute average for a human call center agent. 33% Drop in call center costs, lets agents automate routine calls and allows staff to engage with more complex inquiries.





lets agents automate routine calls and allows staff to engage with more complex inquiries. 89% Drop in staff workloads, frees front-office teams from repetitive administrative work.





frees front-office teams from repetitive administrative work. 50% Reduction in no-show rates, keeps provider schedules full and maximizes revenue.





keeps provider schedules full and maximizes revenue. 154% Boost in collections, supports industry leading denial rates of <4.5%.





supports industry leading denial rates of <4.5%. 86% Reduction in training time, automates and clears work instead of just assisting staff.

"For two decades, hundreds of healthcare organizations have partnered with Clearwave to automate tedious administrative tasks and improve patient experiences. We're proud of this history, it's the leveraging point that accelerates the next chapter of AI Patient Engagement. Achieving true success needs more than 'AI hype' – it needs Clearwave's special healthcare knowledge, data, staff training, ruleset and workflow experience – combined with leading R&D. As a result, we're now offering AI agents that let organizations grow without adding complexity or headcount," said Mike Coffey, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwave. "The patient population isn't getting any younger or shrinking, and hiring staff isn't getting any easier. Our platform turns these overwhelming workloads into real-time, automated outcomes across the entire patient journey — eliminating more administrative work than any other platform in the industry. This is what AI leadership in patient engagement looks like — real history, real partnerships with clients, real results, all at real scale."

Clearwave AI Patient Engagement Already at Scale

Clearwave Voice Agent: Clearwave's Voice Agent automates more than 50,000 patient calls per month at an average of 90 seconds per call, with no hold times or missed calls. By taking on high call volumes autonomously, Clearwave Voice AI lets front-office teams serve patients faster without adding staff.

Clearwave Check-In Agent & Pre-Registration Agent: What started as a check-in kiosk 10 years ago is today growing into a workforce of remote and in-office agents that automate 150 million patient visits/year. These agents facilitate seamless handoffs with practice management systems and EHRs, increase payment capture and ask dynamic questions – all with unique automation workflows in mind.

Clearwave Scheduling Agent: Developed out of a need to handle the most complex provider scheduling requirements, while also automating eligibility verification at the time of scheduling, Clearwave's Scheduling Agent automates millions of appointments every year. The agent is powered by best-in-class scheduling features like: patient acquisition analytics, waitlists, Google Business integration, reschedule automation and AI provider schedule optimization.

To Learn More About the Clearwave AI Patient Engagement Platform

Visit www.clearwaveinc.com to explore the platform or schedule a demo.

About Clearwave

Clearwave is the AI Patient Engagement Platform for healthcare organizations that automates the patient journey from the first call to the final payment. Clearwave's agentic workforce takes on the manual work behind phone calls, scheduling, check-in, eligibility, collections and communications—delivering operational efficiency at every step alongside the effortless experience today's patients expect. By freeing front-office staff from the work that traditionally falls on them, Clearwave agents help practices reclaim staff time, capture more revenue and reduce no-shows, while delivering the fast, convenient experience patients are accustomed to in their daily lives. Trusted by 5,000+ specialty practices and top-ranked health systems nationwide, seeing five-star patient reviews every day. Learn more at www.clearwaveinc.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $750 million in high-growth companies across the financial services, healthcare, technology, business services, and consumer sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised funds with over $19 billion in commitments and invested in more than 100 companies since 1998, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, ranking in the top 5 of HEC Paris-Dow Jones' Mid-Market, Large Buyout, and Upper Mid-Market Performance Ranking lists for five consecutive years (2021–2025). For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, please visit www.greathillpartners.com.

Disclaimer: An additional HEC ranking was awarded that is not presented herein. Further information is available upon request. Great Hill Partners did not provide any compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be considered for any of these rankings.

About Frontier Growth

Frontier Growth is a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused on investing in software companies. Founded in 1999, Frontier partners with management teams that can benefit from capital and expertise to accelerate growth, complete acquisitions and/or generate shareholder liquidity. Frontier was founded with an intentional culture to put People Before Numbers, because it's people that lead to real growth. With over 20 years of experience, Frontier respects that each of their companies represents someone's life's work and helps them grow without stifling the innovation that's made them successful. The firm invests in high-growth companies and has built an excellent track record of delivering returns to both investors and management partners.

SOURCE Clearwave, Inc.