Clearway Energy Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Clearway Energy, Inc. - CWEN

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") has commenced an investigation into Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN). KSF is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty against the board of directors of Clearway Energy, Inc. and its controlling stockholder, Clearway Energy Group LLC.

If you hold shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN), we urge you to contact KSF to discuss your legal rights, without obligation or cost to you, by calling KSF toll-free at 1-833-938-0905, or by e-mailing KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cwen/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

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To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC