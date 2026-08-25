CLERIVY Brings a K-Beauty Take on Pimple Patches to Amazon.com

CLERIVY's U.S. debut includes a hydrocolloid patch and a water-soluble microdart patch featuring niacinamide, tranexamic acid and a vitamin C derivative. A separate OTC acne patch with 2% salicylic acid is scheduled for release in October 2026.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean skincare brand CLERIVY, founded by Guhada Co., Ltd., announced its U.S. debut on Amazon.com today with two cosmetic patches now available: the Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch and the Microdart Spot Patch.

Its third product, the Microdart Acne Patch, will be available in October 2026. It is listed with the FDA as an OTC monograph drug for acne and contains 2% salicylic acid as its sole active ingredient. Its full Drug Facts label has been public on DailyMed since August 12, 2026.

CLERIVY Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch and Microdart Spot Patch, now available on Amazon.com CLERIVY’s initial two-patch lineup for the U.S. market

CLERIVY's U.S. distribution and marketing are led by Kglowing, Guhada's global accelerator platform, which has supported the overseas expansion of approximately 30 K-beauty brands.

Two Patch Formats for Different Stages

The Microdart Spot Patch is designed for the kind of bump you can feel before you can see it. Its water-soluble microdarts contain 7% niacinamide, 3% tranexamic acid and 2.7% sodium ascorbyl phosphate, a vitamin C derivative used as a cosmetic antioxidant. The formula also includes less than 0.5% salicylic acid for cosmetic purposes only. Niacinamide and tranexamic acid are familiar ingredients in tone-focused skincare, while panthenol and madecassoside round out the formula as skin-conditioning agents. CLERIVY describes the formula as a three-part cosmetic approach: early spot care, skin conditioning and targeted care for the look of post-blemish marks.

Once a blemish reaches the surface, the Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch covers the area. It contains less than 0.5% salicylic acid for cosmetic purposes. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid commonly used in exfoliating skincare. Phytosphingosine, a lipid naturally found in the skin, is included with panthenol and allantoin as skin-conditioning ingredients. The patch can stay in place for four to eight hours; if it turns opaque sooner, that is the visual cue to gently remove it.

Both products launching today are cosmetics, not drugs. All three patches are manufactured in South Korea: Y&K Biocos produces the Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch, while Raphas Co., Ltd. manufactures the Microdart Spot Patch and the upcoming OTC product. Raphas Co., Ltd. states that its Droplet Extension (DEN) process uses the formulation's viscosity and air to form microneedles at room temperature.

Tested for Sensitive and Acne-Prone Skin

The Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch has completed human clinical testing at Cutis Biomedical Research Center Co., Ltd., where it was rated suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic for acne-prone skin. In a one-week use test involving 22 participants with acne-prone skin, instrumental measurements recorded a statistically significant 14.5% decrease in a* values, an indicator of the look of redness (p<0.001). In a self-assessment survey, participants with sensitive skin rated overall usability 4.4 out of 5 on average, with all respondents reporting a positive experience.

Drug Facts Published Ahead of October Release

The upcoming Microdart Acne Patch is listed under OTC Monograph M006. Its Drug Facts label identifies salicylic acid 2% (2 g in 100 g) as the sole active ingredient and "Acne Treatment" as the purpose. Under "Uses," the label states it is intended "for the treatment of acne" and that it "penetrates pores to eliminate most acne blemishes."

Its 13 inactive ingredients include niacinamide, tranexamic acid and phytosphingosine HCl. The package lists 6% niacinamide, 3% tranexamic acid and 2% panthenol.

FDA listing records identify Guhada Co., Ltd. as the labeler and Raphas Co., Ltd. as the drug establishment. This listing does not constitute FDA approval or endorsement of the product.

Together, these three products make up CLERIVY's initial U.S. patch lineup. The two cosmetic patches are now available on Amazon.com. The hydrocolloid patch is offered in 10 mm and 12 mm sizes in 30-, 72- and 96-count boxes. The cosmetic microdart patch comes in 6-, 12- and 18-patch kits, and the 18-patch kit includes 12 Blemish Clearing Pads. Four- and eight-patch packs are planned for the October OTC release.

Amazon serves as the brand's first U.S. sales channel. After the October launch, CLERIVY plans to add serums and creams before expanding into other U.S. retail channels. More information is available at clerivy.com.

"CLERIVY is what happens when we extend our value chain all the way to the shelf. Kglowing's data showed us the demand that no one was serving, and we built products to meet it," said Yoon Jae-sub, CEO of Guhada. "With our recent selection for Global TIPS behind us, we intend to grow this first patch lineup — built on manufacturing technology proven in pharmaceuticals — into a leading brand in U.S. blemish care."

About CLERIVY

CLERIVY is a Korean skincare brand operated by Guhada Co., Ltd. Its name connects "CLEAR" with "VALIDITY" through the letter "I," which stands for both "Individual" and "Ingredients." "CLEAR" represents the focus on what skin actually needs; "Individual" recognizes that those needs differ from person to person; and "Ingredients" promises thoughtfully selected elements, each chosen for a proven, well-defined purpose. "VALIDITY" is the brand's commitment to documenting the basis for product claims and communicating that information clearly. Catch it early. Keep it covered. Visit clerivy.com to learn more.

About Guhada

Guhada Co., Ltd. is a South Korean cross-border commerce company. Through Kglowing, a global accelerator platform for K-brands, Guhada has supported the overseas expansion of approximately 30 K-beauty brands and now develops and operates its own brands, including CLERIVY.

Media Contact

CLERIVY (Guhada Co., Ltd.)

[email protected]

Required notices

CLERIVY MICRODART ACNE (salicylic acid 2%) is listed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an over-the-counter monograph drug under OTC Monograph M006, Topical Acne Drug Products. The 4-patch and 8-patch packs carry NDC 87934-111-04 and NDC 87934-111-08, respectively. The marketing start date is August 11, 2026. The listing names Guhada Co., Ltd. as the labeler and Raphas Co., Ltd. (FEI 695914964) as the drug establishment. Its complete Drug Facts labeling is published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine under SPL Set ID 555e0963-025e-3731-e063-6394a90a679d at DailyMed: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/lookup.cfm?setid=555e0963-025e-3731-e063-6394a90a679d

Listing of a drug with FDA does not constitute FDA approval or endorsement of the product.

CLERIVY Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch and CLERIVY Microdart Spot Patch are cosmetic products and are not drugs. Both cosmetic packages state: "This product contains less than 0.5% Salicylic Acid for cosmetic purposes only. It is not intended to treat, prevent, or cure acne or any other medical condition." Blemish Clearing Pads included with the Microdart Spot Patch are not intended for sanitizing or antiseptic use.

CLERIVY Microdart Acne Patch is scheduled for U.S. release in October 2026.

SOURCE CLERIVY