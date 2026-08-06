Clerri Launches Bridge Chrome Extension, Bringing Membership Tools to Any Web-Based Practice Management System

One extension works alongside any web-based PMS — Denticon, Dentrix Ascend, and beyond — installing from the Chrome Web Store in under two minutes with no IT support and automatic updates across every location.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clerri, the dental industry's largest and most trusted membership platform, today announced the launch of the Clerri Bridge Chrome Extension, bringing Bridge — Clerri's front desk companion for membership status, savings, and enrollment — to any web-based practice management system. Because Bridge now runs in the browser rather than against a specific PMS installation, a single extension works alongside whatever web-based platform a practice uses, installs from the Chrome Web Store in under two minutes, and updates automatically with no IT involvement.

"Practices shouldn't have to choose their membership tools based on their PMS. By delivering Bridge through Chrome, one extension works alongside any web-based system a front desk runs — and it's the same Bridge in every one of them. Deployment overhead goes to zero: a fifty-location group used to mean fifty separate installs; now it's one Chrome policy, and every future update just shows up," said Jacob Evans, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Clerri.

One Extension. Any Web-Based PMS.

Bridge opens in Chrome's side panel, sitting beside the practice management system rather than on top of it — which means it isn't tied to any single platform. Staff working in Denticon, Dentrix Ascend, or any other web-based PMS get the same persistent companion: it never covers PMS content, and it stays open with its state intact as staff navigate between tabs. For Denticon users, Bridge goes a step further and syncs automatically to the schedule date staff are viewing.

The fit is natural: both Denticon (Planet DDS) and Dentrix Ascend officially recommend Google Chrome as their supported browser, meaning staff are already working all day in the exact environment Bridge installs into — no browser switching and no additional software.

Same Bridge. No IT Required.

The Bridge Chrome Extension is functionally identical to the Bridge practices already know — the same patient search, membership status, savings calculator, and enrollment workflow. What's new is the delivery. Any staff member can install it from the Chrome Web Store in under two minutes, with no software download, no Windows installer, and no admin access required. Every future update ships automatically through Chrome, so practices are always on the latest version without a single IT ticket.

Because the extension runs in the browser, it works on any computer a practice uses — Mac or Windows.

Built for DSOs: Every Location Live the Same Day

For DSOs and multi-location groups, the Chrome Extension turns what used to be a location-by-location rollout project into a single step. Organizations can push Bridge silently to all managed browsers at once through Chrome enterprise policy — including force-install and pin-to-toolbar options — or let location managers self-install in minutes. The entire group goes live simultaneously, and every future update reaches all locations at the same time, eliminating version drift across the organization.

Security Built In

Patient data and PHI are held in session memory only — never written to local storage or disk — and are cleared when the browser closes. Isolation between Bridge and the PMS page prevents the underlying site from reading anything Bridge displays, meeting the same PHI-handling standard as Clerri's on-premise Bridge.

Availability

The Clerri Bridge Chrome Extension is available today in the Chrome Web Store for practices with an active Clerri integration, and works alongside any web-based PMS in Chrome. A single link and extension ID work across all practices and DSOs, and deployment policies can be scoped to specific organizational units in Google Admin. Groups or practices new to Clerri can request a demo at clerri.com/get-started.

About Clerri

Clerri is the leading care membership platform transforming how dental practices grow. By simplifying access to care through smart, sustainable membership plans, Clerri empowers providers to increase patient loyalty, reduce insurance dependence, and build recurring revenue. Trusted by over 25,000 dentists, including more than 5,000 independent offices and 200-plus group practices, Clerri delivers a clear path to practice success powered by automation, expert support, and nationwide compliance.

SOURCE Clerri LLC