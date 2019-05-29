ClickIT Joins Accelerance Global Network As A Certified Partner

Each Certified Partner in the Accelerance Global Network is investigated across over 500 business and technology criteria that indicate proven software outsourcing readiness for custom software development in Western markets.

ClickIT is a Cloud and DevOps Nearshore Solution Provider helping companies in Healthcare, Fintech and MarTech with superior solutions focused on Cloud Migration, Continuous Delivery, DevSecOps, Micro services and AWS Managed services. ClickIT is a company with experienced professionals skilled in AWS, Google Cloud, DevOps, Development and Cloud Solutions for MarTech Agencies.

"What impresses us most about ClickIT is their commitment to education, communication, continuous innovation, embracing technology, working smarter and their end goal -- to create effective software and remarkable experiences. We are proud to include them within the Accelerance Global Network," says Ryan Schauer , Partner Success Manager at Accelerance.

Accelerance Partner Showcase Provides In-Depth Details About ClickIT

Accelerance published their findings in the ClickIT Partner Showcase - a resource for companies looking to outsource software development. The showcase provides company reviews and interviews with key company leaders on topics such as: capabilities, processes, and company reviews.

In the Partner Showcase page Accelerance provides some of the most important details about ClickIT:

Certified AWS Engineers

Premium Nearshore Proximity

100+ AWS DevOps Projects

500+ Customers in the U.S.

7+ years deploying AWS services

"We are proud to receive the Accelerance certification. This reflects the level of commitment our team has to create custom software development projects in the most effective way," said Guillermo Velez , COO at ClickIT.

