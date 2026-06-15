cliexa and OpiSafe Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive AI-Powered Opioid Stewardship and Behavioral Health Platform

Integrated Solution Combines Mayo Clinic Platform-Qualified OUD Risk Prediction and Patented Opioid Tapering Behavioral Health Referral Technologies

DENVER, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cliexa, an AI-powered clinical intelligence company, and OpiSafe, a leader in opioid prescribing, monitoring, and stewardship technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation behavioral health medication management platform designed for health systems, payers, government agencies, and provider organizations.

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This partnership will launch the industry's most comprehensive solution for identifying risk, supporting evidence-based interventions, and improving access to behavioral health and addiction treatment services. This reflects a broader industry shift toward interoperable clinical intelligence ecosystems, where predictive analytics, clinical decision support, patient engagement, and care coordination technologies operate together within existing healthcare workflows.

As healthcare organizations continue to face challenges related to opioid misuse, chronic pain management, regulatory compliance, and behavioral health access, the combined platform provides clinicians with actionable intelligence and guided workflows directly within existing electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

The cliexa-OpiSafe partnership brings together three core capabilities:

AI-Powered OUD Risk Prediction : identifies patients at risk of developing opioid use disorder through advanced predictive analytics and real-time clinical intelligence, including four-tier risk stratification and explainable contributing factors, enabling clinicians to understand risk drivers and make informed care decisions.





: identifies patients at risk of developing opioid use disorder through advanced predictive analytics and real-time clinical intelligence, including four-tier risk stratification and explainable contributing factors, enabling clinicians to understand risk drivers and make informed care decisions. Patented Opioid Tapering Management: operationalizes evidence-based tapering plans and monitoring workflows, enabling providers to safely reduce opioid exposure while maintaining patient engagement and continuity of care.





operationalizes evidence-based tapering plans and monitoring workflows, enabling providers to safely reduce opioid exposure while maintaining patient engagement and continuity of care. Patented Treatment Referral and Care Coordination: streamlining closed-loop referrals to behavioral health, addiction treatment, and specialty care services. The solution helps ensure patients are connected with appropriate levels of care while supporting documentation requirements, quality initiatives, and payer expectations.

Together, these capabilities create a unified workflow that supports patients from risk identification through intervention, treatment coordination, and long-term management.

"The opioid crisis remains one of healthcare's most complex and costly challenges because providers often lack a connected pathway from risk identification to intervention," said Mehmet Kazgan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of cliexa. "By combining our capabilities, cliexa and OpiSafe are delivering a unified platform that helps clinicians identify risk earlier, guide safer prescribing decisions, and connect patients to appropriate treatment before adverse outcomes occur. This partnership represents an important step toward a more proactive, personalized, and evidence-based approach to opioid stewardship and behavioral health management."

"Healthcare organizations increasingly need connected clinical intelligence platforms that can identify risk, guide evidence-based interventions, and support coordinated treatment pathways within existing workflows," said Robert J. Valuck, PhD, RPh, FNAP, Chief Executive Officer of RxAssurance (dba OpiSafe). "By combining predictive analytics with clinical decision support, tapering management, referral coordination, and patient engagement technologies, this partnership expands the capabilities of the OpiSafe platform and supports a more proactive, data-driven approach to opioid stewardship and behavioral health management."

The combined platform incorporates multiple issued and pending patents covering opioid tapering and treatment referral technologies, creating a differentiated solution that bridges predictive intelligence, intervention management, and coordinated treatment pathways.

This will enable healthcare organizations to:

Identify patients at elevated risk for opioid use disorder before escalation occurs

Support evidence-based opioid stewardship initiatives across provider organizations

Automate clinical workflows and documentation to reduce administrative burden

Improve compliance with payer, regulatory, and quality reporting requirements

Facilitate safer opioid tapering and deprescribing programs

Increase access to behavioral health and addiction treatment services through closed-loop referral management

Deliver actionable clinical decision support directly within existing EMR workflows

About cliexa

cliexa is an AI-powered clinical intelligence platform that transforms fragmented clinical, claims, and patient-generated data into actionable insights delivered directly within existing healthcare workflows. Powered by cliexaAI, a closed-loop clinical intelligence framework, cliexa enables predictive, personalized, and payer-aligned decision support across multiple specialties. Its Mayo Clinic Platform-qualified Opioid Use Disorder Risk Prediction solution helps healthcare organizations identify at-risk patients earlier and implement proactive interventions to improve outcomes.

For more information, visit www.cliexa.com.

About OpiSafe

OpiSafe provides innovative technology solutions that support safe, guideline-adherent opioid prescribing, opioid stewardship, chronic pain management, and behavioral health coordination. Its patented technologies help providers, health systems, and payers standardize opioid management programs, improve patient safety, reduce risk, and facilitate evidence-based treatment pathways.

For more information, visit www.opisafe.com.

SOURCE cliexa, Inc.