Climate Resilience Consulting Launches RIA: A Fundable Climate Resilience Plan in 15 Minutes

New platform helps local governments envision, communicate, and implement a climate resilience strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Resilience Consulting (CRC) launched the Resilience Intelligence Advantage (RIA), a SaaS platform that lets cities, counties, and local agencies generate a complete, grant-ready climate resilience plan in under 15 minutes. All without the need for consultants, GIS staff, or technical expertise.

Traditional resilience planning costs $50,000 to $150,000 and takes six to eighteen months. For city managers running lean teams on tight budgets, that math has never worked. Yet, federal and state agencies consistently direct funding first to communities that already have risk assessments and resilience plans in hand. RIA closes that gap.

A planner or emergency manager enters a ZIP code or city name. RIA pulls verified hazard data from sources including FEMA's National Flood Hazard Layer, NOAA HeatRisk, USGS, and the CDC Social Vulnerability Index, the same federal datasets grant reviewers reference, and within 15 minutes delivers:

A plain-language risk profile and map across flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, drought, severe storms, and social vulnerability

A tailored action plan drawn from 1,000+ curated resilience actions, matched to the community's risks and departments, each with cost estimates and co-benefits

Grant-ready project narratives and technical assistance to build partnerships and financing methods

An implementation dashboard exportable as a council-ready PDF

"I've spent more than two decades working with city leaders who desperately want to protect their communities," said Joyce Coffee, Founder and President of CRC. "RIA is what I wish I could have handed them on day one for visioning, stakeholder outreach, political will building."

CRC Deputy Director Robert Macnee, PhD, adds: "We saw how hard it was for communities to navigate data, funding, and priorities in one place. So we built a tool that brings it together and helps teams act with confidence."

RIA is available now at riaresilience.com, with early adopter subscriptions starting at $450 annually to align with most municipal small-purchase thresholds, with no long-term contracts and billing aligned to government budget cycles. Hands-on support from the CRC team is available.

About Climate Resilience Consulting: CRC is a national firm and EPA Prime Contractor with ten years of experience supporting 200+ communities.

Visit: riaresilience.com | climateresilienceconsulting.com

PRESS CONTACT

Joyce Coffee

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312 894 9028

SOURCE Climate Resilience Consulting