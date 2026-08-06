ClimeCo Debuts AI-Enabled Inset Engine Product, Appoints Climate Accounting and Target-Setting Pioneer Cynthia Cummis to Lead the Charge

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, an award-winning global leader in decarbonization and environmental commodity solutions, today announced two milestones in its mission to accelerate decarbonization: the launch of " Inset Engine™, " a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled digital tool for insetting, and the appointment of a new SVP of Value Chain Strategies, Cynthia Cummis, one of the most influential figures in corporate climate action.

"Cynthia has done more than almost anyone to define what credible corporate climate action looks like," shared Emily Damon, Chief Growth Officer at ClimeCo. "She helped write the rules, and we built the Inset Engine™ to act on them. Together, they give our clients a faster, more trustworthy path to cutting value chain emissions."

ClimeCo's Inset Engine™ enables companies to secure the verified emission reductions that move them toward their science-based target (SBT) or other climate goals. This pioneering tool is engineered to take in a company's Scope 3 emissions or product-level data, uncover emissions sources, and match them to market-based instruments, accelerating a company's decarbonization efforts. The Inset Engine™ combines AI with ClimeCo's global decarbonization project expertise, using machine speed and scale to unlock support for impactful climate projects. This latest tool is part of ClimeCo's growing suite of Digital Carbon Solutions and Certification Programs, which channel everyday consumer behavior into climate action.

"This is what AI should be doing for climate action, making quantification the easy part, so companies can put their resources into impact," said Stephen Bay, Global Head of AI, ClimeCo. "Analysis that used to take months now runs in minutes. And because our experts validate what the models surface, companies gain that speed without sacrificing credibility and rigor."

A standards-aligned tool calls for an expert who helped build those standards from the ground floor, and few have done that more than Cynthia Cummis. Notably, Cummis co-founded and co-led the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during her time at World Resources Institute and was the Deputy Director of the GHG Protocol. For more than 25 years, Cummis has been designing NGO and government programs that enable companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is a recognized corporate climate leader. She served as the founding director of the U.S. EPA's Climate Leaders Program, which was the first effort in the U.S. to incentivize companies to measure and disclose their corporate GHG emissions, and set ambitious emissions reduction targets. In her new role at ClimeCo, Cummis will continue to serve in standard-setting bodies, including the GHG Protocol AMI Technical Working Group and the AIM Platform Governance Committee.

Cummis has a clear view of where the industry is heading, and ClimeCo's Inset Engine™ is built to help companies get there first. With standard setters like SBTi and GHG Protocol supporting emissions reductions made inside a company's own value chain, ClimeCo's Inset Engine™ gives companies the tool to move quickly.

ClimeCo's announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the standards governing value-chain decarbonization across quickly approaching 2030 goals. The AIM Platform released its first Standard and Guidance in April 2026, with ClimeCo as a pilot participant. SBTi's Corporate Net-Zero Standard V2.0 followed in June, introducing an implementation hierarchy that recognizes value-chain interventions. In the near term, GHG Protocol is expected to release a draft Actions and Market Instruments Standard in 2027, and the AMI Standard is expected to add a new GHG accounting statement for reporting emissions as well as emissions reductions from market instruments across Scope 1-3. Together, these shifts create a clear market signal: insetting is at the center of credible decarbonization.

"I've spent my career working to make corporate climate action rigorous, credible, and practical," Cummis explained. "What drew me to ClimeCo is that they bring strategy, award-winning technical expertise, planning, execution, and implementation under one roof for client partners. This is a unique one-stop shop, enabling companies to take action quickly and, efficiently, helping them to reach their sustainability goals, and doing so in a way that supports their bottom line. A tool like ClimeCo's Inset Engine™ is exactly what the market has been missing, as it complements direct supplier engagement, helping companies move faster and in more cost-effective ways to decarbonize Scope 3 and product-level emissions."

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.



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SOURCE Climeco, LLC.