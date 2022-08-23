Clinical Alarm Management Market to Reach $3.26 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Alarm Management Market Research Report by Product (Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, and Nurse Call System), Component, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 1,218.76 million in 2021, USD 1,438.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.87% to reach USD 3,268.90 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Alarm Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, Nurse Call System, Physiological Monitors, and Ventilator Alarm Management.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Services and Solutions.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals, and Long-Term Care Centers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Colorado , Connecticut , Florida , Georgia , Illinois , Michigan , New York , Ohio , Oregon , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Alarm Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population and High Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Effective Clinical Management Ensuring Enhanced Patient Safety

Adoption of Clinical Decision Support Tools and Centralized Monitoring Systems

Restraints

Reluctance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Big Data Analytics and M-Health Tools

Potential of Utilization in the Developing Nations

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Data Security & Nursing Shortages

