Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Global Market Report 2022: Growing Automation Propels Sector Expansion

Oct 25, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Products Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.
- Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.
- EKF Diagnostics
- ELITechGroup
- Erba Mannheim
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genrui Biotech Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Horiba, Ltd.
- KPM Analytics, Inc.
- Medica Corporation
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SFRI SAS
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teco Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to a digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth
- Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity
- Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies
- Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth
- Growing Automation Propels Market Growth
- Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
- Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation
- Picking a Chemical Analyzer
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market
- Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations
- Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth
- Focus on New Connections and Data
- Focus on Research and Development
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4dth1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article