Clinical Laboratory Service Markets, 7th Edition

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 7th Edition provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Information is presented as a global focused market report, with key regions discussed including:

North America ( United States , Canada )

( , ) Europe , Middle East , and Africa - EMEA ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , Switzerland )

, , and - EMEA ( , , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , South Korea , Australia )

( , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico )

The laboratory service market is also covered by specialty, including:

Essential and Routine Testing (clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology)

Immunology and Microbiology Testing

Cytology and Histology Testing

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing (drugs of abuse)

COVID-19

A global market analysis by laboratory type is also displayed, including:

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

Clinical Laboratory Description

Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country

The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States

Structure and Regulation in the U.S.

Laboratory Developed Test Regulations

Health Canada Changes and Forecasted Action

Payers and Reimbursement

Laboratory Service Payer Types

Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

Health Care Reform

Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)

Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients

Commercial Insurance Providers

Transparency in Pricing

Direct-to-Consumer Testing

DTC in Genetic Testing

Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies

Labcorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy

Labcorp Launches New Test for NSCLC

Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells

Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer

Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology

Quest Collaborates with GRAIL on Oncology

Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic

Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer

The Role of Information Technology

Industry Drivers

Global Demographics

Regional Population Overview

Aging Populations

Chronic Diseases and Conditions

Economic Performance

Health Expenditures

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

Chapter Five: North America Market

Chapter Six: EMEA Market

Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary

Population growth

Aging populations

Increasing disease burden

Economic growth in developing regions

Stabilizing economies in developed regions

Pricing pressures

Focusing on Efficient health systems

Overall growth in demand for health care services

Companies Mentioned

BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary

Eurofins Scientific SE

Exact Sciences Corp.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Medicover AB

Miraca Holdings, Inc. - H.U. Group Holdings

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare Limited

SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

Unilabs

