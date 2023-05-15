Clinical Laboratory Services Market size to grow by USD 147.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories and AP Moller Holding AS emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical laboratory services market is set to grow by USD 147.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The advent of automation and laboratory robotics significantly drive market growth. Laboratory automation is a result of the development of laboratory robotics and diagnostic and testing procedures are now more effective and efficient due to robotics. This is so that large-scale biorepositories, combinatorial chemistry, automated clinical and analytical testing, and high-throughput screening can all be done in automated laboratories. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2023-2027

The clinical laboratory services market covers the following areas:

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Sizing

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Forecast

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis

The report on the clinical laboratory services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of preventive healthcare is an emerging trend in the market growth. The adoption of preventive healthcare is increasing as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Instead of treating diseases, preventive healthcare focuses on preventing them as it is possible to prevent disease with routine medical examinations. Thus, the use of routine medical tests is also expanding. As the main goal of routine checkups is to stop illnesses in their tracks. Depending on the patient's age and gender, doctors may advise routine medical tests. For example, breast cancer is more likely to strike women between the ages of 38 and 42. Resultantly, it is advised that they undergo routine mammogram screening, which raises the demand for clinical laboratory services.

The lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge for the clinical laboratory services market growth. Clinical laboratory medicine professionals are skilled, certified individuals who have received training in both its theoretical and applied components, which include molecular pathology, chemistry, microbiology, immunology, and blood banking. Clinical laboratory professionals can work as staff technologists, research technologists, managers, supervisors, or educators, among other positions. They make between 60% and 70% of all medical decisions involving hospital admissions, discharge, diagnosis, and treatment. Hence, the lack of skilled professionals could affect the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

This clinical laboratory services market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital-based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and clinic-based laboratories), application (bioanalytical and lab chemistry, toxicology testing, cell and gene therapy, preclinical and clinical trial, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

The market share growth by the hospital-based laboratories segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. As a result of collaboration, hospital-based laboratories get references from big hospitals. Hospital-based laboratories dominated a major share of the market in 2020 and to enhance operations, clinical laboratories collaborate with hospital laboratories. For example, the San Francisco General Hospital and the UCSF Medical Centre collaborated. Hence, such collaborations are beneficial to both hospitals and clinical laboratories, which will drive the adoption of hospital-based clinical laboratories during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AP Moller Holding AS

ARUP Laboratories

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cerba HealthCare

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Enzo Clinical Labs

Eurofins Scientific SE

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Genova Diagnostics Inc.

HU Group Holdings Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

OPKO Health Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

SYNLAB International GmbH

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers clinical laboratory services which provide highly reliable laboratory data to satisfy the needs of clinicians involved in medical practice.

The company offers clinical laboratory services which provide highly reliable laboratory data to satisfy the needs of clinicians involved in medical practice. ARUP Laboratories - The company offers a broad test menu to support clinical trials related to molecular genetics, infectious disease, pain management, and among others.

The company offers a broad test menu to support clinical trials related to molecular genetics, infectious disease, pain management, and among others. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers clinical laboratory services which are designed to detect disease and curb the spread of various infectious diseases related to viruses, parasites, and bacteria.

Related Reports:

The clinical trial support services market size is expected to increase by USD 8.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers clinical trial support services market segmentation by application (phase 2, phase 3, phase 1, and phase 4), age group (adults (greater than 18 years), adolescents (10 to 18 years), and children (less than 10 years)), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is notably driving the clinical trial support services market growth.

The clinical workflow solution market size is expected to increase by USD 9.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.11%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers clinical workflow solution market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, long-term care facilities, and ambulatory care centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The advantages of clinical decision support solutions in enhancing patient care and safety are notably driving the clinical workflow solution market growth.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 147.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AP Moller Holding AS, ARUP Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cerba HealthCare, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Enzo Clinical Labs, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Genova Diagnostics Inc., HU Group Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., and SYNLAB International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

