Clinical Trial Recognizes the Potential Benefit of Cranberry Polyphenols on Short-Term Memory and Cortisol Levels

The study suggests that the cranberry drink positively influences hormones associated with stress regulation and memory in college students

CARVER, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranberry Institute is excited to share findings from a new randomized controlled trial (RCT) published in Clinical Nutrition which shows promise for the benefit of cranberry polyphenols on cortisol levels and cognitive function. In this double-blind RCT of 72 college students aged 20-25 years old, participants were given 8 fluid ounces of the cranberry drink daily at breakfast for 12 weeks.

When compared to the placebo, those in the cranberry group had significant changes in circulating polyphenol metabolite concentrations. Although improvements in self-reported mood, stress, anxiety and depression were not observed, it's possible that this healthy, young population had limited potential for observable improvement in these areas.

Those consuming the cranberry drink showed reduced diurnal cortisol levels and enhancement of certain aspects of cognitive function including short-term and phonological memory - the brain's ability to hold, remember and process what is heard. Cortisol is a hormone that helps the body manage stress responses and can help regulate immunity, metabolism, and inflammatory response.1

Cranberries are packed with healthy bioactive compounds which may benefit the brain and overall health

Cranberries are a significant source of powerful bioactive compounds including polyphenols such as anthocyanins, flavonoids and proanthocyanidins (PACs). Anthocyanins are the flavonoids found in cranberries which give them their rich red color. In fact, the anthocyanins found in cranberries are the most bioavailable to the body, ranking them at the top of the list of berries to choose for health benefits.2

These compounds are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream and have potent health benefits. Anthocyanins have anti-inflammatory effects and have been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, which may contribute to support of nerve cells in the brain.3

Cranberries are also unique as they are a potent source of A-type PACs which inhibit the adhesion of harmful bacteria in the body. They are well known for their ability to prevent urinary tract infections, but this anti-adhesion action also benefits the stomach and oral cavity, and research continues to grow in this area.

This study adds to the encouraging research on the possible benefit of cranberry for memory power

Research continues to grow on how cranberry may benefit certain aspects of memory performance. A 2022 RCT discovered that daily cranberry supplementation - equivalent to 1 small cup of cranberries – over a 12-week period in a group of 60 healthy older adults benefited neural functioning and episodic memory performance, which is the ability to form, store, and recall experiences.4

The full clinical trial can be accessed here: https://www.clinicalnutritionjournal.com/article/S0261-5614(26)00104-4/fulltext

About the Cranberry Institute

The Cranberry Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 to further the success of cranberry growers and the industry in the Americas through health, agricultural and environmental stewardship research as well as cranberry promotion and education. The Cranberry Institute is funded voluntarily by Supporting Members that handle, process and sell cranberries. Supporting Members are represented in national and international regulatory matters and research efforts are done on their behalf.

For more information about the health benefits of cranberries and current scientific research, please visit: The Berry Best Guidebook.

Contact:

Caitlin Neligan

Pollock Communications

[email protected]

References:



1. Kaur J, Gandhi J, Sharma S. Physiology, Cortisol. [Updated 2025 Dec 1]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538239/ 2. Wilken, MR et al. "Effects of Anthocyanin-rich Berries on the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis." The review of diabetic studies : RDS vol. 18,1 (2022): 42-57. doi:10.1900/RDS.2022.18.42 3. Zaa, César A et al. "Anthocyanins: Molecular Aspects on Their Neuroprotective Activity." Biomolecules vol. 13,11 1598. 31 Oct. 2023, doi:10.3390/biom13111598 4. Flanagan E, et al. Cranberry consumption improves memory and brain perfusion in older adults. Front Nutr. 2022;9:849902. doi:10.3389/fnut.2022.849902

SOURCE The Cranberry Institute