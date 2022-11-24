Clinical Trial Supplies Global Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases (I to IV), Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trial Supplies market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Factors such a as globalization of clinical trials and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are driving the market.

The logistics and distribution segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial supplies market, by service, during the forecast period

In 2021, the logistics & distribution services segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. Factors such as the globalization of clinical trials, expertise of supply companies in terms of therapeutic areas and geographical reach and the increasing number of trials involving temperature-sensitive products are driving the market.

Oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic area segment

On the basis of therapeutic area, the clinical trial supplies market is divided into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, infectious diseases, CNS & mental disorders, metabolic disorders, immunology, blood disorders, and other therapeutic areas (respiratory disorders, dermatological disorders, rare diseases, ENT diseases, Nephrology). In 2021, Oncology is the largest segment in this market. Factors such as increasing number of research studies on cancer therapeutics and the emerging companies and the high incidence and prevalence of cancer is driving the market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the clinical trial supplies market

On the basis of region, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of world. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment. Factors such as growing investments and expansions by key companies in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Increasing Number of Registered Clinical Trials

Increasing Decentralization of Clinical Trials

Restraints

High Cost of Drug Development

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Challenges

High Cost of Clinical Trials

