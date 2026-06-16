Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference and Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Partner to Advance Emerging Biotech Innovation at CTAD 2026

Biotech Showcase will bring together emerging biotechs, investors, industry leaders, and clinical trial experts to accelerate momentum toward a new era of Alzheimer's treatments

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) today announced they will collaborate on CTAD's annual Biotech Showcase, bringing together CTAD's expertise in clinical trials with the ADDF's unique ability to convene scientists, investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and philanthropists. The initiative is designed to spotlight promising biotechnology companies developing next-generation therapeutics, diagnostics, and technologies for Alzheimer's and related dementias.

"This is a moment of incredible progress and rapid diversification for the Alzheimer's field," said Isobel Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "Our understanding of disease mechanisms is deepening, AI is beginning to reshape how we identify and evaluate new therapies, and the pipeline looks meaningfully different than it did five years ago. The opportunity now is to match that scientific momentum with the investment and collaboration the field needs, and that is exactly what this showcase will do: pair scientific innovation with the capital and collaboration needed to move discoveries from the lab to patients."

"The progress we are seeing across the Alzheimer's pipeline makes rigorous clinical development more important than ever," said Jacques Touchon, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of CTAD. "As the field moves toward more targeted and ultimately more personalized approaches, it is critical that we help advance this momentum by creating the partnerships and networks needed to translate emerging science into meaningful progress."

The Biotech Showcase will feature selected companies presenting their science and development programs to industry leaders, investors, and other key decision-makers actively engaged in the field. The session is designed to provide expert feedback, increase visibility for emerging companies, and create high-value connections that can help promising programs move through clinical development.

Participating companies will deliver three-minute lightning talks, take part in live Q&A, receive real-time feedback from Alzheimer's clinical researchers and industry leaders, and connect directly with investors and decision-makers engaged in the field. The second submission cycle for abstracts will open September 3, 2026.

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

About the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD)

The 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference will convene in Boston, USA, on November 16–19, 2026. Since its founding in 2008, CTAD has grown into the premier global forum dedicated exclusively to Alzheimer's disease clinical research, bringing together investigators, clinicians, industry scientists, and regulatory experts in a format designed to foster genuine interdisciplinary exchange.

What distinguishes CTAD is its structure: all sessions take place in a single plenary setting, ensuring that every participant — regardless of background or affiliation — shares the same scientific conversations. In a field where translation from research to clinical practice depends on cross-disciplinary alignment, that shared experience is central to the CTAD is the official conference of the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD, 2024 Impact Factor: 7.8), extending the scientific reach of the research presented to the broader international community. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com/about-us

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation